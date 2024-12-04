  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Abou Dabi
  4. Complexe résidentiel Discover Fahid Beach Terraces

Complexe résidentiel Discover Fahid Beach Terraces

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$986,000
BTC
11.7282737
ETH
614.7289684
USDT
974 842.9227491
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
18
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 32757
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 28/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Abou Dabi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2029
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Discover Fahid Beach Terraces, a collection of premium residences designed by world-renowned architect Koichi Takada.

 

Located on Fahid Island in Abu Dhabi, the UAE's first island dedicated entirely to wellness, the project offers six elegant buildings with 1-4 bedroom apartments on the seafront and 5 bedroom penthouses with staff quarters. The project was designed by award-winning architect Koichi Takada. The residences feature flowing forms inspired by nature and expansive glazing that maximizes natural light, sea views, and thermal comfort. The apartments are equipped with Italian kitchens, advanced storage systems, walk-in closets with touch lighting, and spa-level bathrooms, providing both functionality and tranquility.

 

Residents enjoy direct beach access, a beachfront clubhouse with panoramic views, a modern wellness center including a spa, sauna, steam rooms, cold pools, and treatment rooms, as well as fitness studios, sports courts, and communal lounge areas. The island's master plan prioritizes sustainable development: 30% of the territory is occupied by green areas, extensive restorative gardens, and preservation of the local ecosystem, which complies with LEED Gold, Estidama 3 Pearl, and Fitwel certifications. 

Fahid Beach Terraces provides convenient access to Yas Island, Saadiyat, and Abu Dhabi's cultural attractions, while fostering a vibrant, health-conscious community where nature, innovation, and lifestyle come together in harmony.

Localisation sur la carte

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$3,05M
Complexe résidentiel Bayview T2
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$591,476
Complexe résidentiel Kempinski Residences
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$2,88M
Complexe résidentiel Elitz 2 — new high-rise residence by Danube with swimming pools and a mini golf course in JVC, Dubai
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$445,003
Complexe résidentiel Park Meadows
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$212,999
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Discover Fahid Beach Terraces
Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$986,000
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Navitas Hotel Residences
Complexe résidentiel Navitas Hotel Residences
Complexe résidentiel Navitas Hotel Residences
Complexe résidentiel Navitas Hotel Residences
Complexe résidentiel Navitas Hotel Residences
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Navitas Hotel Residences
Complexe résidentiel Navitas Hotel Residences
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$144,411
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 15
Appartements hôteliers dans le projet moderne Navitas Hotel & Residences dans le quartier Damac Hills 2 ! Les fenêtres offrent une vue sur le parcours de golf et les attractions de la région ! Cuisine entièrement équipée avec appareils électroménagers ! Pour la vie et l'investissement ! Nous…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Appartements exclusifs avec plan de paiement au centre-ville d'UAQ
Immeuble Appartements exclusifs avec plan de paiement au centre-ville d'UAQ
Immeuble Appartements exclusifs avec plan de paiement au centre-ville d'UAQ
Immeuble Appartements exclusifs avec plan de paiement au centre-ville d'UAQ
Immeuble Appartements exclusifs avec plan de paiement au centre-ville d'UAQ
Afficher tout Immeuble Appartements exclusifs avec plan de paiement au centre-ville d'UAQ
Immeuble Appartements exclusifs avec plan de paiement au centre-ville d'UAQ
Oumm al Qaïwaïn, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$304,580
L'année de construction 2028
Nombre d'étages 42
Appartements exclusifs en bord de mer avec crédit à tempérament dans le centre-ville d'Umm Al Quwain Le centre-ville d'Umm Al Quwain est une destination balnéaire émergente qui s'apprête à redéfinir le luxe dans l'émirat. Alliant beauté côtière sereine et urbanisme moderne, ce quartier dynam…
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Appartements avec vue sur la ville et plan de paiement à Dubaï JVT
Immeuble Appartements avec vue sur la ville et plan de paiement à Dubaï JVT
Immeuble Appartements avec vue sur la ville et plan de paiement à Dubaï JVT
Immeuble Appartements avec vue sur la ville et plan de paiement à Dubaï JVT
Immeuble Appartements avec vue sur la ville et plan de paiement à Dubaï JVT
Afficher tout Immeuble Appartements avec vue sur la ville et plan de paiement à Dubaï JVT
Immeuble Appartements avec vue sur la ville et plan de paiement à Dubaï JVT
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$740,525
L'année de construction 2028
Nombre d'étages 20
Appartements modernes avec mensualités flexibles à Jumeirah Village Triangle Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) est un quartier résidentiel bien pensé et familial de Dubaï, réputé pour son environnement paisible, ses parcs paysagers et ses infrastructures modernes. Idéalement situé entre Al Kha…
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
04.12.2024
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
27.09.2024
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
Afficher toutes les publications