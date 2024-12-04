  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Abou Dabi
  4. Complexe résidentiel The Row Saadiyat

Complexe résidentiel The Row Saadiyat

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$904,000
BTC
10.7529000
ETH
563.6054640
USDT
893 770.7932710
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
3
ID: 32755
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 28/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Abou Dabi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2030
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

The Row Saadiyat is an iconic residential complex ideally located in the heart of the Saadiyat cultural district. Just steps away from Abu Dhabi's most prominent attractions, it provides comfortable, heated access to prestigious museums, beaches, and cultural venues.

 

The complex features 717 apartments ranging in size from 89 to 446 square meters, including 1-3 bedroom apartments, as well as master and guest bedrooms. Residents have access to exquisite cafes, boutique fitness studios, coworking areas, and pet grooming services.

 

Localisation sur la carte

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

