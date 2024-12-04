  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel High ROI

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$186,000
4 1
ID: 32651
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 15/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

À propos du complexe

BINGHATTI TITANIA
For the first time in Majan

Rising elegantly in the heart of Majan, Binghatti Titania marks a new chapter of architectural brilliance by Binghatti. The tower’s bold illuminated façade and refined geometry embody the developer’s signature fusion of modern design and functional luxury


🏗️ Project:  Binghatti TITANIA
#⃣ Project No.: 4104
🎯 Expected Completion: February 2027
📍 Location: Majan 
   
🗒️ Description: 3B + G + 4P + 32F + MECH + ROOF
▪️ 789 Apartments, 8 Retail
     
🛒 Selling Price:     
    - Studio: from 679,999 AED   
    - 1BR: from 1,049,999 AED
    - 2BR: from 1,549,999 AED
              
 📐 Size Range:      
     - Studio: from 369 - 563 sqft
     - 1BR: from 683 - 933 sqft
     - 2BR: from 1,215 sqft
     
⚙️ Facilities:      
      - Indoor Gym
      - Adults Pool, Kids Pool
      - Sunken Seat Area

🌳 Amenities :     
    - 5m from Global Village
    - 5m from IMG Worlds of Adventure
    - 15m from Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa
    - 20m from Dubai International Airport
    - 20m from Al Maktoum International Airport
    - 2.7km/4min from Latifa Hospital

➕ Unique Features:
    - Smart Home System
    - Kitchen Appliances 
     
📅 Payment Plan : 

   ▪ Standard 70/30:  
    - 20% Down-Payment     
    - 50% During Construction
    - 30% Upon Completion 

   ▪ Promotional 50/50*
    - 10% Down-Payment
    - 10% after 30 Days    
    - 30% During Construction
    - 50% Upon Completion 
      *Studio and 1BR only, temporary offer
     
 

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Éducation
Épiceries

Revue vidéo de complexe résidentiel High ROI

Complexe résidentiel High ROI
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$186,000
