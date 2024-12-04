  1. Realting.com
  Quartier résidentiel Luxury residential project Riverside Views Apartments

Quartier résidentiel Luxury residential project Riverside Views Apartments

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$205,000
;
15
Dernière actualisation: 08/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2029
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

We present to your attention the luxurious Riverside Views Apartments residential project, located in Dubai with a wide range of amenities.

 

To keep you healthy and active, Riverside Views Apartments offer unique amenities such as the Opal Chess Haven, exercise stations, a climbing wall with refreshing water slides, Zen Spa, essential oil lakes, and even a floating stage for operas and musicals.

 

Dining and wellness include a variety of meals at Portofino Restaurant, Island Restaurant, and cooking classes using fresh organic ingredients from hydroponic farms.

 

In terms of social and cultural amenities, residents can enjoy a floating cinema, lounge areas, and a clubhouse with various amenities such as workspaces, gyms, open-air cinemas, and arcade games. There is also an amphitheater for regular events, a gaming area for adults, and a children's adventure zone.

 

The project is strategically located in a prime area with quick and easy access to major attractions such as EXPO 2020, airports, metro stations, and shopping malls such as Damac Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
