Quartier résidentiel Premium real estate

Ghantout, Émirats arabes unis
$465,753
ID: 28088
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Abou Dabi
  • Région
    Abu Dhabi
  • Ville
    Ghantout

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

À propos du complexe

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive residential complex to be built in Abu Dhabi. Leading developer Ohana Development is implementing this project in collaboration with the world-renowned luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex features an impressive collection of branded apartments.

 

 

 

Residents of Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana will be able to enjoy a luxurious life by the sea in Abu Dhabi. The complex's prestigious infrastructure includes picturesque walking areas, a promenade, and a private beach.

 

Ghadeer Al Tair in Abu Dhabi is a quiet and elegant area offering a convenient location close to the capital's key attractions. The area attracts visitors with its well-maintained green environment, modern residential complexes, and amenities for the whole family. The pleasant, peaceful atmosphere is ideal for living and relaxing. Its proximity to shopping centers and schools makes Ghadeer Al Tair a desirable place for comfortable living.

Localisation sur la carte

Ghantout, Émirats arabes unis

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
