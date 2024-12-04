  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Doubaï
  4. Complexe résidentiel Interest-free installment plan for 6 years

Complexe résidentiel Interest-free installment plan for 6 years

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
$597,260
ID: 28067
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï
  • Métro
    Palm Deira (~ 1000 m)

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

À propos du complexe

The Ocean Crest project is a modern residential complex ideally located near the sea, offering a unique combination of comfort and natural beauty. The architecture of the complex is minimalist in style, using advanced materials that ensure long-term durability and aesthetic appeal.

The living spaces feature spacious layouts and large windows that fill the rooms with natural light and offer magnificent views of the ocean and surrounding nature. The complex provides all the necessary amenities, including recreation areas, sports grounds, and landscaped green areas.

Ocean Crest is aimed at those who appreciate a high standard of living in harmony with nature and want to enjoy a peaceful yet fulfilling life by the sea. This project is ideal for both permanent residence and investment in quality real estate with the prospect of value growth.

 

 

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
