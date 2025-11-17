Complexe résidentiel Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.

  1. Realting.com
Apartments in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.

Erdemli, Turquie
$38,301
7
ID: 32883
Emplacement

  Pays
    Turquie
  État
    Région méditerranéenne
  Ville
    Erdemli

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  Piscine
  Gym
  Zone clôturée
  Ascenseur

En plus

  Dépistage en ligne
  Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Studio and one-bedroom apartments (1+1) in the Sun Maria Beach complex, 350 meters from the sea.

A modern residential complex consisting of one 10-story block in the Erdemli district.

All apartments will be delivered turnkey, with finished furniture, built-in kitchen units, fully equipped bathrooms, interior doors, etc.

The Erdemli district is rapidly developing, filling with the latest complexes and increasingly attracting investors. It boasts a wide coastline, parks and promenades nearby, and shops and supermarkets within walking distance.

Completion date: Q4 2025.

Apartment layouts:

  • Studios (0+1) 45 m² from €33,000
  • One-bedroom apartments (1+1) 65 m² from €47,000

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Water slides
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hammam
  • Gym
  • Gazebos
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Parking
  • Power generator
  • 24/7 video surveillance
  • 24/7 security
  • Landscaped grounds

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Erdemli, Turquie
