  1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.

Complexe résidentiel 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.

Zeytinburnu, Turquie
Prix ​​sur demande
Paiement avec crypto-monnaie
ID: 32675
Dernière actualisation: 17/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région de Marmara
  • Ville
    Zeytinburnu

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

À propos du complexe

Thanks to its convenient location in Istanbul, along with the city's historic district, Zeytinburnu is one of the most attractive areas for real estate investors.

The complex is being built on a 94,000 m² area, with 35,000 m² of green landscaping. It consists of 17 residential and 3 commercial units. The project offers apartments with layouts ranging from 1+1 to 5+1, with apartment sizes ranging from 70 m² to 236 m².

All apartments are delivered fully finished, constructed to the highest quality standards using high-quality materials.

Numerous modes of public transportation are nearby, including the metro, metrobus, tram, underground metro line, and sea transport.

Cafes, restaurants, banks, hospitals, universities, and more are also located nearby.

Down payment: from 50%!
12-month interest-free installments!

Facilities:

  • Outdoor Olympic swimming pool (450 m2)
  • Indoor Olympic swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Spa
  • Aerobics and yoga room
  • Library with reading room
  • Kids' club
  • Conference room
  • Playrooms
  • Shops and restaurants
  • Belgrade forest / jungle
  • Flower garden
  • Fruit garden
  • Children's park with sand and water playgrounds, picnic area
  • Sports, walking, hiking, and cycling paths
  • Charging stations for electric vehicles

Excellent location:

  • Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge 30 min.
  • Maslak 30 min.
  • Levent 25 min.
  • 15 Temmuz Bridge 25 min.
  • Sultan Ahmed Mosque 15 min.
  • Eurasian Tunnel 15 min.
  • Yenikapi Ferry Terminal (Pier) 13 min.
  • Istanbul New Airport 50 min.
  • Trans-European Highway (Tem Highway) 15 min.
  • Yıldız Technical University 10 min.

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Zeytinburnu, Turquie
