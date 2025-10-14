  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Guzel 2000 complex.

Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$134,110
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
5
ID: 32642
Dernière actualisation: 14/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

    Classe confort
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

A furnished two-bedroom apartment with in the Guzel 2000 complex.

Apartments for sale:

  • Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 115 sq m. Price: EUR 116,000
  • Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 100 sq m. Price: EUR 136,000

The complex consists of one 12-story building, covering 3,713 sq m, with extensive external and internal amenities for a comfortable stay.

The entire apartment features new furniture from Albimo and DuccaHome, and the mattresses on the beds are covered with plastic sheets, never slept in. The bedrooms have new curtains, bedspreads, and pillows in a matching design. All appliances are new and finished in an elegant gray color.

The complex is located 650 meters from the sea, with a weekly farmers' market 150 meters away, Ataturk Road 100 meters away, and the central Barbaros Street 400 meters away, where you can find a variety of social amenities, such as banks, a shopping center, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Children's swimming pool
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Outdoor gazebos and relaxation area
  • Mini waterfall
  • Vitamin bar
  • Outdoor fitness area
  • Chess court
  • Sauna
  • Steam bath
  • Salt room
  • Children's playroom
  • TV room
  • Gym
  • Living room with pool table and table tennis
  • Bike and running track
  • Landscaping garden
  • 3 ski lifts
  • Electric generator
  • 24/7 video surveillance system
  • Concierge
  • Parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Mahmutlar, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

