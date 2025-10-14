  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.

Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$115,612
14
ID: 32647
Dernière actualisation: 14/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) measuring 55 sq m in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.

We present our new project, Yekta Blue IV Residence, part of the now-legendary BLUE Residence line.

This comfortable residential complex features modern architecture, stylish interior design, and thoughtful apartment layouts.

The complex is located 500 meters from the seashore and 25 minutes from Gazipasa International Airport. It is located in one of Turkey's most popular resort towns, Alanya, in the Mahmutlar district on the border with Kargicak.

The complex is surrounded by numerous shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Friday market, and a pharmacy.

Amenities:

  • Landscaped garden
  • Swimming pool with water slides
  • Children's pool
  • Children's play area and room
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Fitness room
  • Satellite TV
  • Elevator
  • Emergency generator
  • Exterior lighting
  • Caretaker
  • 24-hour security
  • CCTV system
  • Outdoor parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Mahmutlar, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

