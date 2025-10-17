Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu, 200,000 USD.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), number 65, for sale in the Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.

Cleopatra Twin Towers is a residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, close to all necessary amenities, just 650 meters from the famous Cleopatra Beach.

The center with its shops, shopping centers, nightclubs, and vibrant resort life is 700 meters away.

The complex consists of two 10-story residential blocks with an adjacent gated community and excellent infrastructure.

Completion date: 2020.

Infrastructure:

Tropical garden, landscaped design

Outdoor swimming pool with a water park

Children's pool

Sunbathing and relaxation area with sun loungers

Pool bar

Lobby, reception

Caretaker, gardener

Indoor heated pool

Fitness center with gym

Sauna

Roman steam room

Massage rooms

Café, vitamin bar

Children's playroom

BBQ area

Children's playground

Satellite TV

Wireless internet

Generator

Indoor parking

Outdoor parking

24/7 security and video surveillance

