Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.

Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$141,651
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
17
ID: 32667
Dernière actualisation: 17/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu, 200,000 USD.
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), number 65, for sale in the Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.

Cleopatra Twin Towers is a residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, close to all necessary amenities, just 650 meters from the famous Cleopatra Beach.

The center with its shops, shopping centers, nightclubs, and vibrant resort life is 700 meters away.

The complex consists of two 10-story residential blocks with an adjacent gated community and excellent infrastructure.

Completion date: 2020.

Infrastructure:

  • Tropical garden, landscaped design
  • Outdoor swimming pool with a water park
  • Children's pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area with sun loungers
  • Pool bar
  • Lobby, reception
  • Caretaker, gardener
  • Indoor heated pool
  • Fitness center with gym
  • Sauna
  • Roman steam room
  • Massage rooms
  • Café, vitamin bar
  • Children's playroom
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Satellite TV
  • Wireless internet
  • Generator
  • Indoor parking
  • Outdoor parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Alanya, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Loisirs

