  Complexe résidentiel Furnished 4+1 penthouse with sea view in the Yenisey 8 complex.

Complexe résidentiel Furnished 4+1 penthouse with sea view in the Yenisey 8 complex.

Kargicak, Turquie
$380,940
17
ID: 28137
Dernière actualisation: 30/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

    Classe premium
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

A furnished four-bedroom penthouse (4+1), 240 m², with sea and mountain views is for sale in the Yenisey 8 complex.

Yenisey 8 is a new, ultra-modern residential complex located in Mahmutlar, on the second line to the sea, on the central Barbaros Street, 100 meters from the promenade and equipped beaches.

The residential complex is a monolithic building with exceptionally beautiful modern architecture, which sets it apart from other existing buildings. The building's façade features a substantial area of ​​external glazing, giving the building an even more stylish and dazzling appearance.

The residential complex consists of one 11-story residential block, located on a land area of ​​2,026 m², containing 48 apartments.

Thanks to its convenient location, the project offers easy access to all necessary social amenities – numerous shops, cafes, several supermarket chains, a market, and a pharmacy are located nearby.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Summer pool with water slides
  • Fitness room
  • Indoor pool
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath (hammam)
  • Steam room
  • Panoramic elevator
  • Recreation room with Wi-Fi
  • Satellite TV
  • Generator
  • 24/7 security system
  • Video surveillance
  • Wireless internet

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

