Forum Anatolia, which was established on an area of 56.500 square meters with the signature of Zeray, consists of 101 commercial areas and a total of 664 units. It fulfills your expectations with social facilities such as outdoor swimming pool, indoor swimming pool, Turkish bath, sauna, fitn…
Our project consists of 15 blocks and 309 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in Kartepe district of Kocaeli.There are garden floor, mezzanine and terrace duplex apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1. Our site has a 24/7 security system and common areas as an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, sauna, T…
Our project consists of 16 blocks and 501 flats on an area of 37.000 m2 in the Kartepe district of
Kocaeli.There are garden duplex, terrace duplex and normal flat options from 1+1 to 4+1, from
87 m2 to 464 m2. In our project, there are sauna and Turkish Bath in the apartments. On our
site…
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction,
It is established on the first area of 63000m2 in Kartepe district of Kocaeli and consists of 19 blocks, 1061 flats and 37 commercial areas.
We appeal your preferences with apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1 and garden duplex…
Our project is 4 blocks, 130 flats and 35 commercial units on 12.500 m2 area in Kartepe, Kocaeli. There are loft, terrace duplex, garden floor, and mezzanine apartment types starting from 1+1 to 4+1.There is a 24/7 security system in our project. In addition, common areas include a
pond, in…