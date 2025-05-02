  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquie
  3. Kartepe

Nouveaux bâtiments à vendre en Kartepe

appartements
5
Complexe résidentiel Zeray Forum Anatolia
Complexe résidentiel Zeray Forum Anatolia
Kartepe, Turquie
depuis
$156,116
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 7
Forum Anatolia, which was established on an area of 56.500 square meters with the signature of Zeray, consists of 101 commercial areas and a total of 664 units. It fulfills your expectations with social facilities such as outdoor swimming pool, indoor swimming pool, Turkish bath, sauna, fitn…
Développeur
Zeray Construction Inc
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Complexe résidentiel Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turquie
depuis
$148,582
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 4
Our project consists of 15 blocks and 309 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in Kartepe district of Kocaeli.There are garden floor, mezzanine and terrace duplex apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1. Our site has a 24/7 security system and common areas as an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, sauna, T…
Développeur
Zeray Construction Inc
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Zeray Esil Kartepe
Complexe résidentiel Zeray Esil Kartepe
Kartepe, Turquie
depuis
$152,049
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 6
Our project consists of 16 blocks and 501 flats on an area of 37.000 m2 in the Kartepe district of Kocaeli.There are garden duplex, terrace duplex and normal flat options from 1+1 to 4+1, from 87 m2 to 464 m2. In our project, there are sauna and Turkish Bath in the apartments. On our site…
Développeur
Zeray Construction Inc
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Zeray Harmony City
Complexe résidentiel Zeray Harmony City
Kartepe, Turquie
depuis
$90,268
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 6
Surface 65 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the first area of 63000m2 in Kartepe district of Kocaeli and consists of 19 blocks, 1061 flats and 37 commercial areas. We appeal your preferences with apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1 and garden duplex…
Développeur
Zeray Construction Inc
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Zeray Effect Kartepe
Complexe résidentiel Zeray Effect Kartepe
Sarimese Mahallesi, Turquie
depuis
$160,108
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 7
Our project is 4 blocks, 130 flats and 35 commercial units on 12.500 m2 area in Kartepe, Kocaeli. There are loft, terrace duplex, garden floor, and mezzanine apartment types starting from 1+1 to 4+1.There is a 24/7 security system in our project. In addition, common areas include a pond, in…
Développeur
Zeray Construction Inc
Laisser une demande
