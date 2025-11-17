Hôtel The Trees Residence by Anocha

About the Complex

Welcome to The Trees Residence by Anocha, a modern tropical development located in the exclusive Bangtao area of Phuket — one of the island’s most sought-after destinations for luxury living and high-yield property investment. This is more than a residence; it’s a peaceful retreat and a smart hotel-investment opportunity combined into one.

🌴 Why Choose The Trees Residence by Anocha?

✔️ Prime Bangtao Location – Just minutes from Bangtao Beach, Laguna Phuket, Boat Avenue, and Porto de Phuket. Surrounded by high-end resorts, dining, shopping, and a thriving expat community.

✔️ Modern Tropical Design – Thoughtfully planned 1–2 bedroom units featuring contemporary layouts, warm natural tones, and functional spaces inspired by resort living.

✔️ Hotel Ownership Investment Model – Enjoy professional hotel management, strong rental demand, high occupancy potential, and passive income — with personal stay rights.

✔️ Resort-Style Facilities – A wide range of facilities including a swimming pool, fitness center, sauna, co-working space, kids’ club, outdoor theatre, landscaped gardens, and more.

✔️ Lifestyle & Comfort – Ideal whether you're seeking a holiday home, a long-term stay, or a property that generates income while offering you the flexibility of use.

🌅 Imagine

Waking up surrounded by tropical greenery, spending your mornings on Bangtao’s beautiful beach, exploring the island’s world-class dining and leisure attractions, and returning to the comfort of a stylishly designed residence.

📍 Location Highlights

5 minutes to Bangtao Beach

7 minutes to Porto de Phuket & Boat Avenue

10 minutes to Laguna Phuket

25 minutes to Phuket International Airport

💼 Who Is This For?