Hôtel The Trees Residence by Anocha

Choeng Thale, Thaïlande
depuis
$124,336
depuis
$3,335/m²
;
19 1
ID: 32880
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 17/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Thalang
  • Ville
    Choeng Thale

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne

À propos du complexe

About the Complex

Welcome to The Trees Residence by Anocha, a modern tropical development located in the exclusive Bangtao area of Phuket — one of the island’s most sought-after destinations for luxury living and high-yield property investment. This is more than a residence; it’s a peaceful retreat and a smart hotel-investment opportunity combined into one.

🌴 Why Choose The Trees Residence by Anocha?

✔️ Prime Bangtao Location – Just minutes from Bangtao Beach, Laguna Phuket, Boat Avenue, and Porto de Phuket. Surrounded by high-end resorts, dining, shopping, and a thriving expat community.

✔️ Modern Tropical Design – Thoughtfully planned 1–2 bedroom units featuring contemporary layouts, warm natural tones, and functional spaces inspired by resort living.

✔️ Hotel Ownership Investment Model – Enjoy professional hotel management, strong rental demand, high occupancy potential, and passive income — with personal stay rights.

✔️ Resort-Style Facilities – A wide range of facilities including a swimming pool, fitness center, sauna, co-working space, kids’ club, outdoor theatre, landscaped gardens, and more.

✔️ Lifestyle & Comfort – Ideal whether you're seeking a holiday home, a long-term stay, or a property that generates income while offering you the flexibility of use.

🌅 Imagine

Waking up surrounded by tropical greenery, spending your mornings on Bangtao’s beautiful beach, exploring the island’s world-class dining and leisure attractions, and returning to the comfort of a stylishly designed residence.

📍 Location Highlights

5 minutes to Bangtao Beach
7 minutes to Porto de Phuket & Boat Avenue
10 minutes to Laguna Phuket
25 minutes to Phuket International Airport

💼 Who Is This For?

  • Investors seeking high, stable returns from Phuket’s booming hotel and tourism market

  • Buyers looking for a serene vacation home in a premium and fast-growing area

  • Lifestyle seekers who want resort-style living with modern conveniences in one of Phuket’s best locations

Localisation sur la carte

Choeng Thale, Thaïlande

Revue vidéo de hôtel The Trees Residence by Anocha

Vous regardez
Hôtel The Trees Residence by Anocha
Choeng Thale, Thaïlande
depuis
$124,336
