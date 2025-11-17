Apart hôtel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.

  1. Realting.com
depuis
$147,000
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
11
ID: 32879
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 004140
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 16/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ville
    Rawai

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

The Wyndham La Vita Phuket hotel complex, managed by the world-renowned Wyndham hotel brand, offers premium apartments in Rawai, 400 meters from the beach.

The complex covers 17,080 m² and consists of 8 blocks with a total of 516 units. Studio and one-bedroom (1+1) apartments are available.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 400 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1-2
  • Living area: 30 m² - 58 m²


✅ Guaranteed 6% income for 3 years (operated by Wyndham)
✅ The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks per year.

The price includes: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioning, and a furniture package.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Children's water slides
  • Walking paths
  • Restaurant and bar
  • SPA
  • Gym
  • Children's rooms
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Rawai, Thaïlande

