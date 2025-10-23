  1. Realting.com
  2. Thaïlande
  3. Karon
  4. Complexe résidentiel Premium project Hennessy Residence Karon, 100 meters from the sea.

Complexe résidentiel Premium project Hennessy Residence Karon, 100 meters from the sea.

Karon, Thaïlande
depuis
$264,185
BTC
3.1424280
ETH
164.7080857
USDT
261 195.6161729
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
10
Laisser une demande
ID: 32711
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 003130
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 23/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ville
    Karon

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Hennessy Residence Karon is an architectural statement of style, comfort, and quality, located 100 meters from Karon Beach.

This project by Art House Group, a developer with a proven track record in Phuket, offers residence-style living with a signature design, a unique concept, and the atmosphere of a private club.

Hennessy's amenities go beyond the standard amenities: two signature bars (Moet and Hennessy), a Cohiba cigar lounge, a library with coworking space, Mirage restaurant, a kids' club, an infinity pool, and a rooftop bar.

The complex consists of nine four-story buildings, comprising 297 units—one-bedroom (1+1) and two-bedroom (2+1) apartments ranging from 45 sq m to 94 sq m.

All apartments are offered fully finished, with designer furniture, a built-in kitchen, plumbing, and air conditioning.

Additionally, you can order a complete furniture and textile package from the developer.

Guaranteed rental income: 7% for 3 years!
Rental Pool Program: 60% | 40%.

Layouts and Prices:

  • 1BR (45 sq m - 47 sq m) - price from 8,660,000 ฿
  • 2BR (57 sq m - 94 sq m) - price upon request!

Down payment: 30%
No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Panoramic pool
  • Rooftop bar
  • Mirage restaurant
  • Two signature bars: Moet and Hennessy
  • Cohiba cigar lounge
  • Library with coworking space
  • Kids' club
  • 24/7 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Karon, Thaïlande

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with swimming pools in a sought-after area, close to an international school, Pattaya, Phuket
Pattaya, Thaïlande
depuis
$493,084
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex of villas with swimming pools close to all infrastructure, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Thaïlande
depuis
$191,190
Complexe résidentiel New villas with swimming pools in a premium residential complex, Muang Phuket, Thailand
Ban Sa Pam, Thaïlande
depuis
$3,65M
Complexe résidentiel Luxurious Next Point Condominium project in Rawai area.
Rawai, Thaïlande
depuis
$93,000
Complexe résidentiel New complex of premium villas a few minutes away from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thaïlande
depuis
$1,05M
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Premium project Hennessy Residence Karon, 100 meters from the sea.
Karon, Thaïlande
depuis
$264,185
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thaïlande
depuis
$168,864
Le complexe offre une combinaison de style, la meilleure qualité et des investissements rentables. C'est un endroit où le luxe rencontre le confort, et chaque jour est rempli d'émotions joyeuses. Le territoire aura de l'eau et des espaces verts, 2 grands terrains de paking. En outre, pour le…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thaïlande
depuis
$3,28M
Nous offrons des appartements avec terrasses, piscines privées, et une vue sur la mer.La résidence fait partie d'un grand complexe avec des centres commerciaux, un terrain de golf, des bars et des restaurants
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Dusit Grand Park 2
Complexe résidentiel Dusit Grand Park 2
Complexe résidentiel Dusit Grand Park 2
Complexe résidentiel Dusit Grand Park 2
Complexe résidentiel Dusit Grand Park 2
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Dusit Grand Park 2
Complexe résidentiel Dusit Grand Park 2
Pattaya, Thaïlande
depuis
$73,643
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller