  4. Complexe résidentiel Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.

Complexe résidentiel Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.

Choeng Thale, Thaïlande
depuis
$134,965
BTC
1.6053851
ETH
84.1450987
USDT
133 438.0811611
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
8
ID: 28850
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 01/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Thalang
  • Ville
    Choeng Thale

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

This modern complex is located just 500 meters from the popular Bang Tao Beach, making it an excellent investment opportunity for comfortable living.

The complex comprises seven 7-story buildings, designed in a contemporary style using natural materials. The interiors and exteriors are inspired by oceanic forms and create an atmosphere of harmony and tranquility.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 500 meters
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 3
  • Living area: 30 m² - 148 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Included in the price: furniture package, finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioners.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities:

  • Wellness spa and hydrotherapy
  • Pools with waterfalls and jacuzzis
  • Gyms
  • Kids' clubs
  • Lounge areas
  • Over 59 unique relaxation areas and amenities
  • And much more

Localisation sur la carte

Choeng Thale, Thaïlande

