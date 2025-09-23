  1. Realting.com
  Complexe résidentiel The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.

Complexe résidentiel The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.

Karon, Thaïlande
depuis
$129,999
BTC
1.5463122
ETH
81.0488349
USDT
128 527.9970735
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
12
ID: 28079
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ville
    Karon

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

This modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure.

The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings, and a pet-friendly area. The project includes 760 apartments ranging in size from 28 m² to 168 m², including studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and penthouses.

The complex offers everything for comfortable living and relaxation, and is close to shops, restaurants, cafes, and popular Phuket attractions.

The apartments are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style using warm colors and natural materials. Spacious rooms, a modern kitchen, and large windows create a comfortable space with views of the greenery and surrounding landscapes.

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Completion date: Q2 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Fitness center
  • Yoga area
  • Mini-cinema
  • Coworking areas
  • Game room
  • And much more

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Karon, Thaïlande

