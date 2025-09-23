  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel The unique Atrium Andaman City project, managed by Radisson.

Ban Bang Thao, Thaïlande
depuis
$160,000
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
8
ID: 28073
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Thalang
  • Ville
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

A modern condominium within the Andaman City complex, located in Choeng Thalei, Phuket, just 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.

The project comprises two seven-story buildings with a total floor area of ​​approximately 9,500 m² and a total of 311 apartments. Ground-floor apartments have direct access to shared or private pools.

Complex Management - Radisson Hotel Group:

  • Radisson Hotel Group is one of the largest and most dynamic hotel operators.
  • The Radisson portfolio includes nine brands and more than 1,500 hotels in 114 countries. For over 60 years, the company has been serving the hospitality industry, focusing on personalization and unique guest experiences.
  • Radisson hotel management guarantees a high level of service and a stable income for investors.
  • The complex will feature a 70/30 rental pool system, with the option for owners to occupy their apartments independently. Radisson also offers its own loyalty program with exclusive rates and privileges for members.

The project features modern engineering solutions, including smart home systems, panoramic windows, soundproofing, fireproof doors, fire suppression systems, a Japanese water purification system, private water heaters, underground parking, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The location boasts well-developed infrastructure: nearby are golf courses, spas, international restaurants, sports clubs, and the Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket shopping areas. Phuket International Airport is approximately a 30-minute drive away.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Ground-floor restaurant
  • Rooftop restaurant with bar
  • Rooftop fitness area
  • Coworking space and lobby
  • Swimming pools and relaxation areas
  • Wellness & SPA
  • Water sports and equipment rental
  • Playground for all ages
  • Water park and kids' club with entertainment
  • Mini-disco, quests, and master classes

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Ban Bang Thao, Thaïlande

