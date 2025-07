Complexe résidentiel Stella Estate Private Residences Bangtao

Bangkok, Thaïlande

Tait Sathorn 12 is a luxurious condominium project developed by Raimon Land PCL., Located at 175 N Sathon Rd, Hwen Silom, Khet Bang Cancer, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand., and is just a 9-minute walk from Surakas. The complex is a 40-story skyscraper, made in a modern design with l…