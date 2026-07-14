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Complexe résidentiel ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile

Pattaya, Thaïlande
depuis
$57,981
;
16
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ID: 3557
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 18/08/2023

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Chonburi
  • Région
    Nong Pla Lai
  • Ville
    Pattaya

À propos du complexe

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STAR is a condominium in a modern design, from the company Siam Oriental.
The project is located in the most prestigious area of the city, on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family.
The city center, Bali Hai Pier, the famous Volking Street, is at hand. Pratumnak is a sleeping area and is always quiet and calm here.

The project has only 8 floors and 149 apartments, various layouts, including terraces, with beautiful panoramic views of the Gulf of Siam and the city, with landscaped landscaped territory.
The area has excellent infrastructure - within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, the market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment.

EASY:
- Lobby - reception
- Concierge - service
- Roof pool with panoramic views
- A zone for relaxation and sunbathing
- gym
- A place for yoga and meditation
- Underground parking
- Fire system
- Electronic access system
- Security 24/7
- Video surveillance
- Management company
- Free transfer to the beach
- elevator


Call us and we will make a FREE selection of the real estate of your dreams. Let's tell you all about the most profitable projects in Thailand!
 

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    Complété
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    8

Localisation sur la carte

Pattaya, Thaïlande
Alimentation et boissons

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Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Pattaya, Thaïlande
depuis
$57,981
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