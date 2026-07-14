Complexe résidentiel ZhK v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile

STAR is a condominium in a modern design, from the company Siam Oriental.

The project is located in the most prestigious area of the city, on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family.

The city center, Bali Hai Pier, the famous Volking Street, is at hand. Pratumnak is a sleeping area and is always quiet and calm here.



The project has only 8 floors and 149 apartments, various layouts, including terraces, with beautiful panoramic views of the Gulf of Siam and the city, with landscaped landscaped territory.

The area has excellent infrastructure - within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, the market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment.



EASY:

- Lobby - reception

- Concierge - service

- Roof pool with panoramic views

- A zone for relaxation and sunbathing

- gym

- A place for yoga and meditation

- Underground parking

- Fire system

- Electronic access system

- Security 24/7

- Video surveillance

- Management company

- Free transfer to the beach

- elevator





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