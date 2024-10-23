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Quartier résidentiel Villa Evania Cortesin

Casares, Espagne
depuis
$4,10M
;
8
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ID: 39594
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1284983267
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Casares

À propos du complexe

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English English
Located in the heart of Finca Cortesín, in Casares—one of the most prestigious residential enclaves on the Costa del Sol—this villa embodies a contemporary vision of Mediterranean luxury, where architecture, landscaping, and privacy blend with natural elegance. Finca Cortesín is internationally recognized as one of the most exclusive residential destinations in Southern Europe. Its iconic five-star resort, its flagship hotel, and its championship golf course have positioned this enclave among the most sought-after by international buyers seeking tranquility, security, and quality of life. All this in a carefully designed setting, featuring wide landscaped avenues, low building density, and a refined residential atmosphere. Located between Marbella and Sotogrande, and just a few minutes from the beaches of Casares Costa, the area offers a unique balance between proximity to some of the Costa del Sol’s most renowned destinations and a private, serene setting where nature and the landscape take center stage. The villa sits on a 1,863 m² lot, with a total of 554 m² of floor space distributed across 3 levels, featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a half-bath. This villa is designed with an architecture that follows the natural slope of the land, integrating seamlessly into the hillside through a sequence of staggered volumes. The home takes advantage of the topography to create different levels that gradually open up to the surrounding landscape. This layout allows each floor to establish its own relationship with the surroundings, offering different perspectives and spatial experiences. Terraces, outdoor platforms, and landscaped areas unfold naturally along the structure, creating a dynamic composition in which each level reveals new views of the landscape. The pool is situated as a panoramic platform open to the surroundings, visually extending the home into the landscape. The villa features contemporary architecture that engages with the terrain, making the natural topography an essential element of the design.

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Casares, Espagne
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Quartier résidentiel Villa Evania Cortesin
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