Quartier résidentiel Villa Evania Selwo

Located in the heart of La Panera, one of Estepona’s most promising and sophisticated residential areas, the villa is set in a privileged natural setting where tranquility, privacy, and quality of life are its defining features. Surrounded by prestigious golf courses and expansive protected green spaces, La Panera stands out for its exclusive atmosphere and low building density, ensuring privacy and unobstructed views. Its excellent location provides easy access in just a few minutes to Puerto Banús, Marbella, and downtown Estepona, as well as renowned beach clubs, fine-dining restaurants, international schools, and all the amenities needed to enjoy a refined and effortless Mediterranean lifestyle. This villa sits on a 2,333 m² lot and features a total built area of 554 m², distributed over three floors, with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a separate guest toilet. The villa stands out for its architecture, defined by the interplay of volumes and the combination of materials, creating a solid and distinctive identity. The contemporary spaces adapt to the terrain, generating different levels and outdoor areas that enrich the home and reinforce its integration into the landscape. Every element has been designed to provide depth, rhythm, and a clear, elegant architectural character. The villa’s interiors reflect the same architectural style, with open spaces arranged in a fluid and natural way. The main living areas open onto the terraces and offer stunning views, while natural light and visual continuity create a sense of spaciousness and dynamism. Carefully selected materials bring warmth and balance to a contemporary, sophisticated, and elegant setting.