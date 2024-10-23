  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Estepona
  4. Quartier résidentiel Villa Azahar Beach

Quartier résidentiel Villa Azahar Beach

Bel Air, Espagne
depuis
$5,23M
;
6
Laisser une demande
ID: 39592
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1585351605
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Village
    Bel Air
  • Adresse
    Calle Gladiolo

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Located in one of Estepona’s most attractive and rapidly growing areas, next to the Senator Hotel and just a few steps from the sea, this villa offers an exceptional combination of location, design, and quality of life on the Costa del Sol. Its surroundings offer the perfect balance between residential tranquility and proximity to all key points of interest, with the center of Estepona, Marbella, and Puerto Banús just a few minutes away and Málaga International Airport less than an hour away. The area stands out for its proximity to the beach, golf courses, top-tier amenities, and excellent access to major transportation routes. The villa has been designed with contemporary architecture featuring clean, elegant lines, where the horizontal lines of its volumes and the expansive structural overhangs create a solid, modern image that blends seamlessly into the Mediterranean surroundings. Every architectural element has been carefully considered to convey balance, privacy, and a timeless aesthetic that defines the true concept of a contemporary luxury villa. This villa sits on a 946-square-meter lot (with a total floor area of 640 square meters), spread over three floors and featuring a total of 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a half-bath. Inside, the home is organized around open, flowing spaces, where the living room, dining room, and kitchen coexist in a single spacious and bright environment, designed for daily comfort and social enjoyment. The natural light streaming in through the large windows transforms each room throughout the day, creating a warm and sophisticated atmosphere. The choice of neutral tones, combined with high-quality materials and carefully selected details, brings a sense of harmony and elegance that defines the home’s character.

Localisation sur la carte

Bel Air, Espagne
Éducation
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Almazara Forest
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$659,837
Quartier résidentiel Villa Karina
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$9,10M
Quartier résidentiel Nikki Living Apartamentos
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$511,942
Quartier résidentiel Organic II
Alhaurin de la Torre, Espagne
depuis
$830,655
Quartier résidentiel Carat Phase 3
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$935,148
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Villa Azahar Beach
Bel Air, Espagne
depuis
$5,23M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Afficher tout Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$685,633
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 3
Appartements avec Terrasses Spacieuses Dans une Résidence à Malaga Fuengirola Les appartements sont situés dans la région résidentielle populaire de Fuengirola, sur la Costa del Sol. Fuengirola attire des visiteurs tout au long de l'année grâce à son climat agréable, ses nombreuses commodité…
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Alonia Phase II
Quartier résidentiel Alonia Phase II
Quartier résidentiel Alonia Phase II
Quartier résidentiel Alonia Phase II
Quartier résidentiel Alonia Phase II
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Alonia Phase II
Quartier résidentiel Alonia Phase II
Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$327,643
Magnificent new build residential complex located in Manilva, in the privileged setting of Duquesa Golf. This residential complex consists of 60 homes, with the option of choosing between 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. The blocks are distributed over the ground floor, two upper floors, and a pe…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Cerquilla 39 B
Quartier résidentiel Cerquilla 39 B
Quartier résidentiel Cerquilla 39 B
Quartier résidentiel Cerquilla 39 B
Quartier résidentiel Cerquilla 39 B
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Cerquilla 39 B
Quartier résidentiel Cerquilla 39 B
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$4,44M
This exceptional plot enjoys a privileged location in the heart of La Cerquilla, an exclusive residential enclave. It includes a project designed by Diego Tobal, with optional interiors by the renowned Pedro Peña. A distinguished plot located in the heart of La Cerquilla, offering stunning …
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications