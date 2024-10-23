  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Estepona
  4. Quartier résidentiel Villa Carolina

Quartier résidentiel Villa Carolina

Bel Air, Espagne
depuis
$3,30M
;
10
Laisser une demande
ID: 39460
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1141163676
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Village
    Bel Air
  • Adresse
    Avenida de Europa

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Exclusive villa under construction on Estepona's New Golden Mile. Modern design, prime location, and all the amenities, just steps from the sea. Elegance and comfort on Estepona's New Golden Mile In a privileged enclave on the Costa del Sol, just 8 minutes from the center of Estepona and 10 minutes from Marbella, is a unique property that combines modern design, the highest quality finishes, and an unbeatable location. The villa has 4 spacious bedrooms, 4 full en-suite bathrooms, and 1 guest toilet, along with a bright living room with dining area and open-plan kitchen that invites you to enjoy every moment with your family. Its large, carefully designed basement offers exclusive spaces for a cinema, gym, wine cellar, and much more, creating a home designed for maximum comfort. Premium southwest-facing terrace, spacious and elegant, overlooking the garden and pool, ideal for enjoying the afternoon sun and unique sunsets. It has a chill-out area and outdoor dining area, offering an exclusive, private space with maximum comfort. Facing southwest, natural light envelops each room and enhances the contemporary design. Outside, a private garden with a pool becomes the perfect place to relax and enjoy the Mediterranean climate all year round. All this surrounded by essential services such as schools, supermarkets, restaurants, and a hospital, and just a stone's throw from the sea.

Localisation sur la carte

Bel Air, Espagne
Éducation
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$2,12M
Quartier résidentiel Santa Clara Homes
Ricmar, Espagne
depuis
$1,42M
Immeuble Appartements en bord de mer dans une résidence à Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Espagne
depuis
$462,563
Quartier résidentiel BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Malaga, Espagne
depuis
$1,02M
Quartier résidentiel 4our Villas
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$5,57M
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Villa Carolina
Bel Air, Espagne
depuis
$3,30M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Immeuble Appartements Prêts à Emménager Face à la Plage à Dénia
Immeuble Appartements Prêts à Emménager Face à la Plage à Dénia
Immeuble Appartements Prêts à Emménager Face à la Plage à Dénia
Immeuble Appartements Prêts à Emménager Face à la Plage à Dénia
Immeuble Appartements Prêts à Emménager Face à la Plage à Dénia
Afficher tout Immeuble Appartements Prêts à Emménager Face à la Plage à Dénia
Immeuble Appartements Prêts à Emménager Face à la Plage à Dénia
Denia, Espagne
depuis
$413,492
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 4
Appartements En Bord de Mer Dans une Résidence Privée à Dénia Alicante Ces remarquables appartements à Dénia, une ville portuaire de la province espagnole d'Alicante, offrent une vue imprenable sur la mer et un accès direct à la plage. Niché en première ligne de la magnifique côte méditerran…
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Villa Europa 6
Quartier résidentiel Villa Europa 6
Quartier résidentiel Villa Europa 6
Quartier résidentiel Villa Europa 6
Quartier résidentiel Villa Europa 6
Quartier résidentiel Villa Europa 6
Quartier résidentiel Villa Europa 6
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$1,72M
Located in the exclusive residential area of ‘La Cala Golf’ in Mijas Costa, this property presents itself as a masterpiece of modern and elegant design, surrounded by a natural environment that stands out for its serenity and Mediterranean beauty. This stunning villa is immersed in a privil…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel La Cala Sunset
Quartier résidentiel La Cala Sunset
Quartier résidentiel La Cala Sunset
Quartier résidentiel La Cala Sunset
Quartier résidentiel La Cala Sunset
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel La Cala Sunset
Quartier résidentiel La Cala Sunset
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$397,040
This exclusive complex offers 79 bright apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, just 3 minutes from La Cala de Mijas and 5 minutes from the prestigious La Cala Golf Resort. Strategically located between Fuengirola and Marbella, it provides easy access to Málaga International Airport…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications