Quartier résidentiel Villa Carolina

Exclusive villa under construction on Estepona's New Golden Mile. Modern design, prime location, and all the amenities, just steps from the sea. Elegance and comfort on Estepona's New Golden Mile In a privileged enclave on the Costa del Sol, just 8 minutes from the center of Estepona and 10 minutes from Marbella, is a unique property that combines modern design, the highest quality finishes, and an unbeatable location. The villa has 4 spacious bedrooms, 4 full en-suite bathrooms, and 1 guest toilet, along with a bright living room with dining area and open-plan kitchen that invites you to enjoy every moment with your family. Its large, carefully designed basement offers exclusive spaces for a cinema, gym, wine cellar, and much more, creating a home designed for maximum comfort. Premium southwest-facing terrace, spacious and elegant, overlooking the garden and pool, ideal for enjoying the afternoon sun and unique sunsets. It has a chill-out area and outdoor dining area, offering an exclusive, private space with maximum comfort. Facing southwest, natural light envelops each room and enhances the contemporary design. Outside, a private garden with a pool becomes the perfect place to relax and enjoy the Mediterranean climate all year round. All this surrounded by essential services such as schools, supermarkets, restaurants, and a hospital, and just a stone's throw from the sea.