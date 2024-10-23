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Quartier résidentiel Serenity Alcaidesa Fase V

San Roque, Espagne
depuis
$624,570
;
13
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ID: 39458
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 764380389
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Ville
    San Roque
  • Adresse
    Avenida del Golf

À propos du complexe

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On a saturated sunshine coast, this town offers space, greenery and a chance to escape. As you descend, into the centre, through its winding, lantern lit paths, you are welcomed by glorious sea views nestled below its warm skyline, with nothing but the sound of nature to disturb your thoughts. The mixed architecture shaded by Mediterranean palm trees, is home to a variety of essential shops and eateries and the local people could not be more welcoming. From every angle of the development’s luscious, landscaped, gardens and expansive resort area you are immersed in nature with many facilities on offer including a sprawling beach entry pool, indoor gym, lap pool and kids play area. We use the finest materials combined with professional artisanship to create a high-quality finish leaving you to relax and enjoy your tranquil surroundings. These 1-4 bedroom homes embody style and quality, as well as practicality, with private terraces and spectacular golf, mountain, lake or resort views. Every apartment encompasses modern architecture with the finest finishes to create an expansive family- friendly home; designed for entertaining and relaxing alike. An exciting new development in a prime location for golfing enthusiasts, set a stone’s throw from La Hacienda Alacaidesa Links Golf Resort Club House, within the gated community of Alcaidesa and offers the highest quality apartments and penthouses, all within easy reach of many world renowned courses, including Valderrama, Sotogrande and San Roque Club, local amenities, airports and much more.

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San Roque, Espagne
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Quartier résidentiel Serenity Alcaidesa Fase V
San Roque, Espagne
depuis
$624,570
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