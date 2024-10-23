Quartier résidentiel VILLA AKASIA

As this is an off-plan villa project, this development offers the opportunity to create a home that is fully tailored to each client’s lifestyle and preferences. Working with our technical team, the client can review the architectural plans and customize various aspects of the property, including the interior layout, room configurations, dimensions, and outdoor spaces such as terraces, a pool, gardens, or chill-out areas. This personalized approach ensures that the final home becomes a truly unique residence, carefully designed to reflect the vision and needs of its future owner. Located in the exclusive Monte Mayor development in Benahavís, this villa represents a perfect fusion of contemporary architecture, privacy, and nature. Surrounded by green hills, Mediterranean forests, and spectacular open views of the sea and mountains, this property enjoys one of the most peaceful and exclusive residential enclaves on the Costa del Sol. Monte Mayor stands out for its 24-hour security, low-density development, and spacious private lots, offering a sophisticated and discreet setting just minutes from Marbella, Puerto Banús, prestigious golf courses, beach clubs, fine dining restaurants, and international schools. With its elegant, modern architecture that blends seamlessly into the landscape, this villa was designed to enhance the connection between the home and its natural surroundings. Its clean lines, large horizontal volumes, and expansive glass surfaces create a continuous sense of spaciousness, light, and exclusivity. The panoramic terraces, lounge areas, and its impressive infinity pool suspended above the landscape transform every outdoor space into a true private viewpoint overlooking the Mediterranean. This villa sits on a 4,667 m² lot with 1,277 m² of built space spread across 3 floors, featuring a total of 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a half-bath. Inside, the villa offers a sophisticated and relaxed atmosphere where contemporary design and comfort coexist in perfect harmony. The open and bright spaces allow natural light to flood every room, while the large windows integrate the panoramic views as part of the architecture itself. The living, dining, and kitchen areas have been designed to offer an elegant and seamless residential experience, ideal for both private life and entertaining. Every corner exudes serenity, privacy, and a carefully curated sense of well-being, creating a home designed to enjoy the authentic Mediterranean lifestyle year-round. This development is much more than just a villa; it is a contemporary retreat where architecture, nature, and endless views come together to offer a truly exceptional living experience on the Costa del Sol.