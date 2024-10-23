Quartier résidentiel Marinsa Paradise

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En savoir plus
Come and see this new project of 17 three-bedroom semi-detached houses in Nerja.
It is a residential complex of three-story houses (ground floor, first floor, and second floor), with a basement and solarium.
With fitted kitchens, including ceramic hob, sink, and extractor hood. Three full bathrooms and a guest toilet with cabinet, mirror, and shower screen. Automated blinds in bedrooms and living room. Porcelain floors. Built-in fitted wardrobes. Ducted air conditioning installation, including split duct air conditioning equipment. Domestic hot water via high-efficiency heat pump equipment. Large terrace with artificial grass in each home and two parking spaces with communal access. The complex has a communal swimming pool for the enjoyment of the owners.
All homes offer sea views, in a quiet area 5 minutes from the town center, supermarkets, shops, and restaurants.
The project is located in Nerja, the best-known town on the Eastern Costa del Sol, famous for its cave, beaches, and bustling life.
– A stone's throw from the motorway.
– 40 minutes from Malaga.
– 60 minutes from Granada.
– 25 minutes from Vélez-Málaga.
– 45 minutes from the AVE train station.
– 50 minutes from the airport.
An ideal environment for living connected without the stress of large urban agglomerations and for practicing sports and cultural and gastronomic tourism.
Reserve your new home and you will have chosen the ideal place to live, for vacations, or a profitable investment in the future.
Localisation sur la carte
Nerja, Espagne
Éducation
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs
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