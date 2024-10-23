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Quartier résidentiel Higueron North Residences Apartments

Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$2,88M
;
14
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ID: 39026
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 213270996
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Benalmadena
  • Adresse
    Avenida del Higueron

À propos du complexe

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Uniquely designed apartments with the best sustainable materials. Maximum privacy embraced by the natural vegetation so that each apartment can enjoy and relax in the private jacuzzi, while admiring the views of the Mediterranean Sea and nature. The penthouses follow the architectural design of the sunrooms, with pointed hexagonal roofs to provide shade in the outdoor dining area blending in with the surrounding trees. Breathe in the fresh native vegetation of the area while enjoy a relaxing swim in the private pool on the solarium The spacious properties are divided into two bedrooms, with an elongated sliding door to give residents the choice of dividing the apartments into two parts. The living room and bedrooms have large windows letting in natural light, merging with the wooden that features within the interiors. The Italian kitchen is characterized by a long island of marble carefully connecting with the warmth of the design. The outdoor terrace brings in Mediterranean fragrances, as the interior and exterior blend together becoming one. Every corner of your home will have a scent specially chosen by you.

Localisation sur la carte

Benalmadena, Espagne
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Quartier résidentiel Higueron North Residences Apartments
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$2,88M
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