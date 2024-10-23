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Quartier résidentiel MOON 64

Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$434,355
;
19
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ID: 39340
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 104250003
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Manilva

À propos du complexe

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English English
Español Español
In the heart of Los Hidalgos, Manilva, Málaga, the new MOON 64 development is presented, a unique opportunity for those seeking quality of life and comfort on the Costa del Sol. This residential complex offers a selection of ground floor apartments, middle floor apartments, and penthouses, each designed with attention to detail to provide comfort, style, and functionality. The homes stand out for their bright living spaces, with views of the sea, garden, or pool, depending on their location within the blocks. Each property is equipped with air conditioning and an aerothermal system, ensuring optimal energy efficiency that translates into savings throughout the year. The penthouses feature solariums, while the ground floors enjoy private gardens, ideal for relaxation or family leisure. Both the solariums and ground floors will have a private pool. All homes include access to an underground garage via elevator, ensuring residents’ convenience. The gated MOON 64 community offers a secure and exclusive environment, with facilities such as an outdoor pool, gym, and social club—perfect for enjoying leisure time and fostering community life. Additionally, the proximity to the beach, services, shops, and public transport makes this development an unbeatable option for those who value convenience and access to all kinds of amenities. Living in MOON 64 means enjoying a peaceful, well-connected, and privileged location, allowing you to have all the advantages of the Costa del Sol within walking distance. Interested parties are invited to schedule a visit or request more information to discover firsthand all the possibilities this exclusive development offers.

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028

Localisation sur la carte

Manilva, Espagne
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

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Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel MOON 64
Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$434,355
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