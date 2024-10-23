  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Estepona
  4. Quartier résidentiel Villa Eco White

Quartier résidentiel Villa Eco White

Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$1,25M
;
10
Laisser une demande
ID: 39307
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1033124636
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Calle Nicaragua

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
This is a contemporary home set on a 434 m² west-facing plot, located in an area close to golf courses, services, and the beach. The project develops a total built area of approximately 160 m², distributed between the main house (110 m²), a 50 m² semi-basement, and generous outdoor spaces. The design follows a clear, functional, and efficient architectural approach, avoiding unnecessary spaces and focusing on practical living. It embraces a modern Mediterranean style defined by simplicity, natural light, and a strong connection between indoor and outdoor areas. The main floor is designed for daily living with open-plan spaces that enhance brightness and flow, while the semi-basement expands the functionality of the home, incorporating a wellness area with a sauna as well as a laundry room. This adds versatility and comfort to the overall layout. Outside, the property includes terraces and an integrated ecological swimming pool that blends naturally with the landscape. The project is delivered as a fully inclusive turnkey solution. It covers the plot, architectural design, project management, permits, taxes, and administrative procedures, as well as full construction. The specification includes aerothermal climate control, photovoltaic panels for self-consumption, advanced home automation, fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms, high-quality porcelain flooring, and complete exterior works including the pool. Overall, this is a modern, elegant, and highly efficient home designed for contemporary living, prioritizing energy performance, comfort, and usability while maintaining a clean and refined architectural expression.

Localisation sur la carte

Estepona, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Swing & Sea Luxury Villas
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$1,49M
Quartier résidentiel Leo 21B
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$5,23M
Complexe résidentiel Amara Maris Apartments
San Javier, Espagne
depuis
$297,364
Quartier résidentiel Abelias Fase 1
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$477,813
Quartier résidentiel Villa Ainoa
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$1,57M
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Villa Eco White
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$1,25M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Andara 2
Quartier résidentiel Andara 2
Quartier résidentiel Andara 2
Quartier résidentiel Andara 2
Quartier résidentiel Andara 2
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Andara 2
Quartier résidentiel Andara 2
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$4,49M
This astounding villa is the second of the two outstanding villas situated in the prestigious area of Nagüeles, where tranquillity and security are guaranteed. An ode to the extravagant lifestyle one obtains when living in Marbella. Ample outdoor terraces and an expansive garden is ideal t…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Serenity Gardens Estepona
Quartier résidentiel Serenity Gardens Estepona
Quartier résidentiel Serenity Gardens Estepona
Quartier résidentiel Serenity Gardens Estepona
Quartier résidentiel Serenity Gardens Estepona
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Serenity Gardens Estepona
Quartier résidentiel Serenity Gardens Estepona
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$460,748
New exclusive development of 106 two and three bedroom apartments and penthouses, built on three floors and distributed harmoniously, provided with an effect of modernity and elegance throughout its simple lines. The development is provided with splendid garden areas, spa, gym, social club…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Mare Fase II
Quartier résidentiel Mare Fase II
Quartier résidentiel Mare Fase II
Quartier résidentiel Mare Fase II
Quartier résidentiel Mare Fase II
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Mare Fase II
Quartier résidentiel Mare Fase II
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$1,56M
New residential complex of apartments and penthouses with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 and 3 bathrooms just 4 minutes walk from the promenade and 3 minutes from the old town of San Pedro de Alcántara, in the new expansion area towards the sea of ​​Marbella close to Puerto Banús called Nueva Alcánta…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications