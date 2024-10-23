  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Marbella
  4. Quartier résidentiel Villa Karina

Quartier résidentiel Villa Karina

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$9,10M
;
20
Laisser une demande
ID: 39448
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 574611173
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Ville
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adresse
    Calle Oxford 31 D

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Welcome to a magnificent 5-bedroom luxury villa nestled in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, offering the perfect combination of elegance, comfort, and a prime location. Set on a spacious 1,959 m² plot with a generous 722 m² built area, this stunning residence captures the essence of sophisticated Mediterranean living. From the moment you arrive, the striking white facade, immaculately manicured gardens, and impressive driveway set the tone for the exceptional quality and design found throughout the property. Inside, the villa dazzles with bright, open spaces, flooded with natural light, high ceilings, and elegant neutral tones. The villa features multiple living rooms, an exquisite custom kitchen, a state-of-the-art home theater, a wine cellar, and a fully equipped gym and spa. Each of the five spacious bedrooms is a private retreat, with elegant en-suite bathrooms and direct access to terraces or lush outdoor areas. The seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces makes it the ideal place to entertain, relax, and enjoy the Marbella sunshine year-round. The exterior is equally impressive, with a spectacular pool, a sunken fireplace lounge, and spacious terraces perfect for al fresco dining. Mature cypress trees and vibrant landscaping provide privacy and a serene atmosphere, while the property's elevated position offers views of the surrounding golf valley. Just minutes from world-class golf courses, international schools, fine dining, and Puerto Banús, this is a true gem that seamlessly combines luxury living with an unbeatable location.

Localisation sur la carte

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
Éducation
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Immeuble Immobiliers Vue Mer en Pleine Nature à Mijas, Malaga
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$714,725
Quartier résidentiel Villa Shanti - STUPA
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$2,20M
Quartier résidentiel Navigolf Suites 2
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$489,189
Quartier résidentiel The View Marbella
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$2,79M
Quartier résidentiel Core Higueron Fase II
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$796,241
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Villa Karina
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$9,10M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel The Palms at Estepona
Quartier résidentiel The Palms at Estepona
Quartier résidentiel The Palms at Estepona
Quartier résidentiel The Palms at Estepona
Quartier résidentiel The Palms at Estepona
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel The Palms at Estepona
Quartier résidentiel The Palms at Estepona
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$488,052
This complex is not simply a place to live. It’s a lifestyle ecosystem. From sunrise swims in your private pool to sunset walks on the coastal path, this is not just a home. It’s a statement. Nestled in the vibrant heart of Estepona’s rising west side, this low-density, high-impact developm…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel One Oak
Quartier résidentiel One Oak
Quartier résidentiel One Oak
Quartier résidentiel One Oak
Quartier résidentiel One Oak
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel One Oak
Quartier résidentiel One Oak
Torremolinos, Espagne
depuis
$640,497
New project with a choice of 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms, you can opt for one of the high-rise homes, a penthouse or a ground floor. Whichever you decide upon, all of them feature large outdoor spaces so you can relax and make every moment special with your family and friends. This development…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel 7 Diamonds La Capellanía
Quartier résidentiel 7 Diamonds La Capellanía
Quartier résidentiel 7 Diamonds La Capellanía
Quartier résidentiel 7 Diamonds La Capellanía
Quartier résidentiel 7 Diamonds La Capellanía
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel 7 Diamonds La Capellanía
Quartier résidentiel 7 Diamonds La Capellanía
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$3,36M
Located in the prestigious La Capellanía area, this exclusive collection of seven luxurious villas offers unparalleled vistas of the Mediterranean sea, majestic mountains, and the scenic landscapes of Mijas and Fuengirola. 7 Diamonds Villas are more than just homes; they represent our commi…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications