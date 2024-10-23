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Quartier résidentiel VILLA AZAHAR Selwo

Resinera Voladilla, Espagne
depuis
$2,49M
;
5
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ID: 39188
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1035500971
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Village
    Resinera Voladilla
  • Adresse
    Avenida de la Resina

À propos du complexe

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Located in the heart of La Resina Golf, one of Estepona’s most promising and sophisticated residential areas, this villa is nestled in a privileged natural setting where tranquility, privacy, and quality of life take center stage. Surrounded by prestigious golf courses and protected green spaces, La Resina Golf stands out for its exclusive atmosphere and low building density, ensuring privacy and expansive views. Its excellent connectivity allows for quick access to Puerto Banús, Marbella, or downtown Estepona, as well as renowned beach clubs, fine-dining restaurants, international schools, and all the amenities necessary for a sophisticated lifestyle without compromise. This villa has been designed with contemporary, Mediterranean-inspired architecture, where the purity of lines and the horizontal lines of the volumes create a balanced and elegant composition. The villa sits on a 1,130 m² lot, with a total of 484 m² of floor space distributed over two floors, featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a half-bath. The large glass walls blur the boundaries between interior and exterior, allowing natural light to flood every room and enhancing the views of the surrounding landscape. The infinity pool serves as a central element that reflects the architecture and amplifies the sense of spatial continuity. The villa’s interior has been designed to convey a sense of calm, spaciousness, and sophistication. Premium materials and finishes in soft tones enhance the overall warmth, creating a timeless aesthetic that blends seamlessly with the Mediterranean surroundings. The spaces flow seamlessly together, with an open layout that connects the living room, dining room, and kitchen into a single, continuous, elegant, and functional space. The living room, with large floor-to-ceiling windows, opens completely onto the outdoor terraces, becoming a natural extension of the garden and the pool. Every detail has been carefully considered to offer a high-end residential experience, where design, light, and materials create an environment that invites you to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle with the utmost comfort and exclusivity.

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Resinera Voladilla, Espagne
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Quartier résidentiel VILLA AZAHAR Selwo
Resinera Voladilla, Espagne
depuis
$2,49M
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