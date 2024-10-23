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Quartier résidentiel Amaranta Living Casares Golf Fase 2

Casares, Espagne
depuis
$507,392
;
10
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ID: 39123
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1023422150
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Casares

À propos du complexe

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In the heart of the Andalusian coast, this new development offers everything, it is the perfect balance between fun and tranquility, tradition and modernity, sophistication and glamour. Located in an unparalleled natural environment, it is the best access point to the beaches of the Costa del Sol and its natural landscapes dotted with charming white villages such as Casares or Gaucin, or Estepona, which add traditional charm to this unique experience. A few kilometers away we find places like Sotogrande, Marbella and Puerto Banus, neuralgic centers of sophistication and elite sports. Located on the front line of the golf course, these 74 apartments and 17 penthouses of 2 and 3 bedrooms and first floor with gardens offer a low building density that guarantees privacy and serenity. Its common areas of wide open spaces surrounded by nature and interiors with a careful design, are designed to make the most of the sea views, providing an environment where calm reigns that is perfect for self-care and relaxation. The light makes the difference in all homes, which have large terraces from 21 m² to 104 m² or gardens on the first floor that reach 154 m², giving the interiors of brightness in all rooms and the best views of the sea or the first line of golf without compromising privacy. The architecture becomes a harmonious dance between the interior and the exterior. The fusion of these elements allows the clarity of the bright Mediterranean days to penetrate every corner of the house, creating a friendly and relaxing atmosphere at all times. From the inside, the large windows and open spaces invite natural light to flood the interiors, while the depth of the views mean that from the comfort of your home you can effortlessly connect with the landscape instantly. Every detail has been carefully considered to maximize the sense of well-being, making every moment a relaxing experience.

Localisation sur la carte

Casares, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Amaranta Living Casares Golf Fase 2
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