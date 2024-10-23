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Quartier résidentiel Serenity Gardens Estepona

Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$460,748
;
14
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ID: 39112
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 925064358
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Masters de Augusta

À propos du complexe

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New exclusive development of 106 two and three bedroom apartments and penthouses, built on three floors and distributed harmoniously, provided with an effect of modernity and elegance throughout its simple lines. The development is provided with splendid garden areas, spa, gym, social club, coworking area, recreational pool, beach volleyball court, taichi-yoga meditation area, running track, sandpit and putting green. There are 77 marinas along this extensive coastline, including the unmistakable and glamorous Puerto Banús in Marbella, the marina of Benalmadena, with two awards appointing it as “The best marina in the world", and the port cities of Manilva and Sotogrande. The complex is divided into two phases: Phase 1 composed of blocks 1 and 2 (44 homes), swimming pool, Putting Green, Spa and Coworking. Phase 2 consists of blocks 3, 4 and 5 (62 homes), gym, children's area, sports court and meditation area. On this immense coast there are 77 marinas, among which the unmistakable Puerto Banús in Marbella stands out, the port of Benalmádena, with two awards that decorate it as "The best marina in the world" or the ports of La Duquesa and Sotogrande.

Localisation sur la carte

Estepona, Espagne
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Serenity Gardens Estepona
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$460,748
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