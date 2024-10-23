  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Casares
  4. Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 6

Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 6

Casares, Espagne
depuis
$7,39M
;
20
Laisser une demande
ID: 39146
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1958590936
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Casares

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
This exquisite villa, nestled beside the Finca Cortesin golf course, presents an extraordinary opportunity for residents to immerse themselves in the lavish Mediterranean lifestyle. Poised within the Finca Cortesin resort, this residence affords sweeping vistas of the lush fairways and the Mediterranean Sea. The architectural brilliance of Miguel Olazabal shines through, lending the home a modern allure that epitomises luxury. Set upon an expansive plot, the villa welcomes guests with a captivating entrance adorned with a picturesque lake and meticulously landscaped gardens. Spanning two levels, the four bedrooms are located on the upper floor, while an additional fifth bedroom is conveniently located on the ground level. Inside, the interiors exude elegance with their soft neutral tones and tasteful wooden accents, creating a seamless sense of harmony throughout. The ground floor is home to the well-appointed kitchen, complete with Gaggenau appliances and a comfortable living area that effortlessly connects to the outdoors through a wealth of glass sliding doors. Embracing the concept of indoor-outdoor living, the carefully landscaped gardens create a verdant oasis that melds seamlessly with the interior spaces, offering a unique ambiance. A serene swimming pool complements the garden, inviting year-round enjoyment, while ample terrace space caters to al-fresco dining and chill-out spaces. With its privileged frontline position, breathtaking views and stunning architectural design, this extraordinary property epitomises the exclusive luxury golf lifestyle found only at Finca Cortesin.

Localisation sur la carte

Casares, Espagne
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Villa Valle Romano
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$2,84M
Quartier résidentiel Unika Collection
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$721,270
Quartier résidentiel Villa Amara
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$11,35M
Quartier résidentiel Imagine
Bel Air, Espagne
depuis
$2,73M
Quartier résidentiel Mimosas Fase I
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$2,39M
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 6
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$7,39M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Cape View
Quartier résidentiel Cape View
Quartier résidentiel Cape View
Quartier résidentiel Cape View
Quartier résidentiel Cape View
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Cape View
Quartier résidentiel Cape View
Artola, Espagne
depuis
$1,80M
Each villa is designed with meticulous attention to detail to satisfy the most discerning tastes, combining timeless elegance with modern functionality. This brand new modern luxury semi-detached villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Cabopino, in a privileged location just 7 m…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Polop Hills Nature
Complexe résidentiel Polop Hills Nature
Complexe résidentiel Polop Hills Nature
Complexe résidentiel Polop Hills Nature
Complexe résidentiel Polop Hills Nature
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Polop Hills Nature
Complexe résidentiel Polop Hills Nature
Polop, Espagne
depuis
$514,668
L'année de construction 2025
Surface 124–158 m²
3 objets immobiliers 3
Complexe résidentiel fermé. Entouré de pins et protégé par le mont Ponoich, le complexe résidentiel Polop Hills offre la combinaison parfaite de sécurité, de commodité et de proximité avec la nature. Le complexe dispose d'une sécurité 24h/24, d'une grande piscine publique pour adultes et enf…
Agence
EspanaTour
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Las Mesas Sea Suites
Quartier résidentiel Las Mesas Sea Suites
Quartier résidentiel Las Mesas Sea Suites
Quartier résidentiel Las Mesas Sea Suites
Quartier résidentiel Las Mesas Sea Suites
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Las Mesas Sea Suites
Quartier résidentiel Las Mesas Sea Suites
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$648,460
New project consisting of only 30 luxury apartments and penthouses located in the heart of Estepona, one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol. The city is characterized by a sublime combination: on one side, the traditional white walls typically found in Andalusia and …
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications