  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Programmes d'immigration
  4. Permis de résidence en Espagne

Permis de résidence en Espagne

Espagne Espagne
Durée du processus: depuis 1 months
Frais: depuis
$3,653
;
Permis de résidence en Espagne
Permis de résidence
Laisser une demande
Description Description
Avantages Avantages

À propos du programme d'immigration

Visa D for language courses in Spain is a convenient way to obtain a national student visa, learn the language, bring family members and integrate into the daily and cultural life of the country. You can study from the age of 16 with no upper age limit. There are no language requirements, you can start studying with any level of Spanish.

Reasons for obtaining: Studying at a language school,  in this case, the school must meet a number of requirements: be accredited, have a workload of 20 hours per week and a duration of 26 weeks.

You can also enroll in university preparation courses, or enroll in a university for undergraduate or graduate programs.

Receipt period:

A visa is issued for 1 month for the duration of study.

Then you can extend it by opening an individual entrepreneur, a legal entity or hiring.

Avantages
Durée du processus
Durée du processus
depuis 1 months
Frais
Frais
depuis
$3,653
Durée
Durée
12 months
Vous regardez
Permis de résidence en Espagne
Espagne Espagne
depuis
$3,653
Posez toutes vos questions
Soumettez votre demande à un consultant en immigration
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres programmes d'immigration
Permis de résidence
Spain FIP Residence permit
Spain FIP Residence permit
Espagne Espagne
depuis
$5,460
Type de programme d'immigration Permis de résidence
Durée du processus depuis 2 months
L'Espagne est le deuxième pays le plus visité au monde en raison de sa riche histoire, de sa culture diversifiée, de ses beaux paysages et de sa cuisine renommée. Le pays offre un large éventail d'attractions, notamment de superbes plages, des villes dynamiques, une architecture historique e…
Consultant en immigration
Luxe Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Permis de résidence
Spain Digital Nomad Residence Permit
Spain Digital Nomad Residence Permit
Espagne Espagne
depuis
$5,439
Type de programme d'immigration Permis de résidence
Durée du processus depuis 2 months
L’Espagne est le deuxième pays le plus visité au monde en raison de sa riche histoire, de sa culture diversifiée, de ses beaux paysages et de sa cuisine réputée. Le pays offre un large éventail d’attractions, notamment de superbes plages, des villes animées, une architecture historique et de…
Consultant en immigration
Luxe Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Permis de résidence
Spain Investor Residence Permit
Spain Investor Residence Permit
Espagne Espagne
depuis
$543,889
Type de programme d'immigration Permis de résidence
Durée du processus depuis 3 months
L'Espagne est le deuxième pays le plus visité au monde en raison de sa riche histoire, de sa culture diversifiée, de ses beaux paysages et de sa cuisine renommée. Le pays offre un large éventail d'attractions, notamment de superbes plages, des villes dynamiques, une architecture historique e…
Consultant en immigration
Luxe Real Estate
Laisser une demande