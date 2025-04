Gaziveren, Chypre du Nord

This is a magnificent project with Turkish certificate of ownership, built on 18 hectares of land, consisting of 20 floors, 4 blocks and 500 residences. ( 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 2 + 1 LOFT, 4 + 1 DUPLEX, 4 + 1DUPLEX PENTHAUS> The project includes many additional services. Among thes…