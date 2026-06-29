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Complexe résidentiel Bechichi

Becici, Monténégro
depuis
$166,469
;
10
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ID: 3796
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 29/06/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Monténégro
  • Région
    Municipalité de Budva
  • Village
    Becici
  • Adresse
    Jadranski put

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2023
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    5

À propos du complexe

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The complex will be located on the hillside of the Budwan Riviera, in Becici in a picturesque ecologically clean place, with a unique urban landscape. 

The remoteness from urban noise, as well as the abundance of vegetation creates an atmosphere for relaxation and tranquility. Mountain air not only creates a pleasant coolness in the summer, but also has a restorative effect on the whole body.

Architects designed the building so that almost every apartment has views of the sea, mountains and the city. And you can enjoy beautiful views, getting real aesthetic pleasure.

The peculiarity of the complex is that it will be located 10 minutes from the Beči embankment, in close proximity to key infrastructure and entertainment. For walking and relaxing, the promenade is 7km long, 3 large beaches within walking distance.

To the old town of Budva on the promenade 20 minutes on foot. Tivat Airport is 30 minutes by car, Podgorica Airport is 1 hour.

For residents of the complex, the SingleUp system will be installed on parking spaces, which allows you to place several cars in one parking space.

The rooftop pool will be built at the disposal of residents, where they can take sunbathing and enjoy excellent sea views, covered underground parking for 69 seats with individual pantries and a cozy courtyard with a gazebo and a place for a roshtil.

The deadline for the delivery of the complex is 2023.

Equipements dans le complexe
Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 52.8 – 68.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 3,104 – 4,056
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 174,502 – 256,482

Localisation sur la carte

Becici, Monténégro

Calculateur d'hypothèque

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Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Bechichi
Becici, Monténégro
depuis
$166,469
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