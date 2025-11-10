  1. Realting.com
  Complexe résidentiel premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat

Complexe résidentiel premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat

Tivat, Monténégro
Prix ​​sur demande
ID: 32850
Dernière actualisation: 10/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Monténégro
  • Région
    Municipalité de Tivat
  • Ville
    Tivat

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026

À propos du complexe

Full “Turnkey” Transaction Support — Free for the Buyer!

About the Complex:
A new residential development consisting of two buildings, located in a picturesque area of Tivat.

The project offers 1–2 bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms and terraces; ground-floor units feature private patios.

Panoramic windows fill the apartments with natural light and provide beautiful views of the sea and the city.

High-quality finishes include natural stone, premium sanitary ware, and climate control equipment from leading brands.

Functional layouts ensure maximum use of space.

The complex offers 24/7 security, video surveillance, split systems, and water heaters.
Professional property management is available.

Location:
– 600 m from the sea
– Within walking distance: beaches, restaurants, Porto Montenegro promenade, and shops
– 10 minutes to Tivat Airport, 1 hour 20 minutes to Podgorica

Services for Buyers:
– Assistance with obtaining a residence permit through property ownership
– Furniture setup and rental management
– High-liquidity property with income potential
– Free consultation
– Online transactions available

Tivat, Monténégro
Complexe résidentiel premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Tivat, Monténégro
Prix ​​sur demande
