Complexe résidentiel Bečići

Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!

Prices starting from €81,000

Apartments in a new complex just 350 meters from the azure coast of Bečići, close to the best beaches, restaurants, and prestigious hotels like Splendid and Iberostar 4*. Here, the resort atmosphere blends perfectly with the comfort of city life — an ideal option for investment or permanent residence.

You can choose your apartment today:

Cozy studios from €81,000

1-bedroom apartments from €115,000

2-bedroom apartments €180,000

Apartment sizes: from 27 m² to 135 m².

INSTALLMENT PLAN over 1.5 years

First payment — only 50%!

(For example, for a studio on installment, the first payment is just €40,500!)

Capital growth: +25–30% in 18 months.

Your home by the sea is waiting for you — take a step toward your dream today!

Flexible payment options available!