  2. Monténégro
  3. Becici
  4. Complexe résidentiel Bečići

Complexe résidentiel Bečići

Becici, Monténégro
depuis
$143,763
depuis
$3,680/m²
;
9
ID: 32842
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 07/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Monténégro
  • Région
    Municipalité de Budva
  • Village
    Becici

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Brique monolithique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    7

Détails intérieurs

Chauffage:

  • Chauffage individuel

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Octroi de la citoyenneté
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Apartments for Sale by the Sea in Bečići — Only 350 Meters from the Promenade!
Prices starting from €81,000

Apartments in a new complex just 350 meters from the azure coast of Bečići, close to the best beaches, restaurants, and prestigious hotels like Splendid and Iberostar 4*. Here, the resort atmosphere blends perfectly with the comfort of city life — an ideal option for investment or permanent residence.

You can choose your apartment today:

  • Cozy studios from €81,000

  • 1-bedroom apartments from €115,000

  • 2-bedroom apartments €180,000

Apartment sizes: from 27 m² to 135 m².

INSTALLMENT PLAN over 1.5 years
First payment — only 50%!
(For example, for a studio on installment, the first payment is just €40,500!)

Capital growth: +25–30% in 18 months.

Your home by the sea is waiting for you — take a step toward your dream today!
Flexible payment options available!

Localisation sur la carte

Becici, Monténégro
