  4. Complexe résidentiel LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE

depuis
$355,200
8
ID: 4612
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 17/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Indonésie
  • État
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Région
    Buleleng
  • Village
    Wana Giri

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    2

À propos du complexe

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

The first luxury residence of LUXURY AMALI RESIDENCE in Bali in the promising area of Uluvatu.

The houses are located among the white rocks, with a complete repair of « turnkey » with stunning ocean views. With an interest-free installment of 24 months.

Within walking distance of the beaches of Impossibles and Bingin.

Bali is one of the most attractive for investment in real estate with high income potential.

The complex is equipped with amenities for a comfortable stay:
- 5 star personal concierge service
- Hotel restaurant and two pools ( including 68-meter infinity-pool )
- Gym and Wellness Center
- Kids Club
- 24-hour security and full-time staff on site

Call or write! We will select for you housing according to your parameters and wishes! Guaranteed legal support.


Why is it beneficial for you:
- We will select real estate in Bali for your budget and wishes completely FREE;
- The average return on rental apartments in the year is 15-20%. We offer only profitable facilities, both for rental and for permanent residence;
- Real estate in Bali is growing in price by about 15-20%;
- We are an exclusive representative of top developers. We will provide the best facilities at the most favorable prices;
- We will help in obtaining a safe transaction and in managing real estate;
- Meet, show and tell everything about real estate and life in this beautiful country;
- Legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction as a gift;
- Interest-free comfortable installments.

