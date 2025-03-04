  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonésie
  3. Denpasar
  4. Apart hôtel Magnum Resort Sanur

Apart hôtel Magnum Resort Sanur

Sanur, Indonésie
depuis
$410,000
24/09/2025
$410,000
29/02/2024
$380,000
BTC
4.8768684
ETH
255.6175224
USDT
405 360.6473906
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
14 1
ID: 16042
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 24/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Indonésie
  • État
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Ville
    Denpasar
  • Ville
    Sanur

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Monolithique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    4

À propos du complexe

**MAGNUM RESORT SANUR** is an ultra-luxury complex located on the prime beachfront of the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Sanur area. Sanur is known as Bali's most developed resort with a scenic 5.5 km promenade, pristine white-sand beaches, and a calm lagoon protected by reefs. Key amenities are within walking distance: a yacht jetty (180 m), Udayana Golf Club (2.3 km), an international school (1.5 km), and the Icon Bali shopping mall (20 m).

**About the Project:**
A winner of prestigious Property Awards (including nominations for Best New Hotel Construction & Design Asia Pacific and Architecture Multiple Residence Indonesia), MAGNUM RESORT SANUR combines elite real estate with five-star service. The complex spans 12,000 sq. m and comprises 156 apartments designed by the renowned architect Antonio Pietro. The interior and exterior design features premium materials: Italian marble, Crystaline porcelain stoneware, and luxury Moen fixtures.

**Amenities:**
*   **Private Beach Lounge** – the only complex in Bali with a private beach lounge (60 m of shoreline).
*   **Luxury Leisure Zones** – a rooftop bar, Moon, with panoramic views of the ocean and Mount Agung, a fusion cuisine restaurant, a spa center, a fitness gym, a coworking space, and a kids' zone.
*   **Technology** – a Smart Home system for controlling lighting, climate, and security.
*   **Additional Services** – a yacht for residents, concierge service, and 24/7 security.

**Layouts and Prices:**
*   **One-Bedroom Apartments** (101 sq. m): living room with kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, terrace with a Jacuzzi.
*   **Two-Bedroom Apartments** (202 sq. m): 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, balcony with a Jacuzzi, ocean view.

**Investment Potential:**
*   **High Demand:** 95% of property inquiries in Sanur are for prime beachfront locations.
*   **Profitability:**
    *   **Capital Appreciation Potential:** up to 50% during the construction period (completion in 2027).
    *   **Annual Yield:** from 12%.
*   **Management Company** – the international leader Colliers, ensuring high service standards and stable returns.

**The Team:**
The project is developed by Magnum Estate – a leading developer of premium real estate in Bali with a reputation as a reliable developer.

**Unique Advantages:**
1.  **Direct Ocean Access** – the last available prime beachfront plot in Sanur.
2.  **Special Investment Zone** – the Indonesian government is developing the area's infrastructure (new port, clinic, shopping mall).

MAGNUM RESORT SANUR is an exclusive opportunity to own property in Bali's most prestigious area with high profitability potential and a luxurious lifestyle. The ideal choice for investors who value premium quality and unique locations.

Equipements dans le complexe
Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 101.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 4,059
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 410,000
Appartements 2 chambres
Surface, m² 202.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 3,861
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 780,000
Appartements 3 chambres
Surface, m² 337.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 10,386
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 3,50M

Localisation sur la carte

Sanur, Indonésie

Revue vidéo de appart-hôtel Magnum Resort Sanur

