Complexe résidentiel Y-WAY

Fully furnished apartments with «turnkey» finishes.



Payback 5-6 years. 5 years warranty on the property.



The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Changgu.



Facilities of the complex:

- Panoramic pool overlooking the ocean;

- Cinema;

- BBQ area;

- Parking;

- Recreation area;

- 1 minute to the beach;

- Changgu Center 10 minutes from the complex;

- Cafes and restaurants within walking distance.



Down payment 25%. Annual instalments without interest with monthly payment.



Write or call us, we will select real estate according to your preferences. We are organizing a safe deal with the developer!



*cost as of 6/6/2024.