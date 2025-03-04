  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel Y-WAY

Canggu, Indonésie
Emplacement

  • Pays
    Indonésie
  • État
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Région
    Badung
  • Ville
    Canggu

À propos du complexe

Fully furnished apartments with «turnkey» finishes.

Payback 5-6 years. 5 years warranty on the property.

The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Changgu.

Facilities of the complex:
- Panoramic pool overlooking the ocean;
- Cinema;
- BBQ area;
- Parking;
- Recreation area;
- 1 minute to the beach;
- Changgu Center 10 minutes from the complex;
- Cafes and restaurants within walking distance.

Down payment 25%. Annual instalments without interest with monthly payment.

Write or call us, we will select real estate according to your preferences. We are organizing a safe deal with the developer!

*cost as of 6/6/2024.

Equipements dans le complexe
Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 41.0 – 68.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 2,632 – 2,902
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 119,000 – 179,000

Localisation sur la carte

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexe résidentiel Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonésie
