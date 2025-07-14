  1. Realting.com
  2. Géorgie
  3. Batoumi
  4. Apart hôtel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex

Apart hôtel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex

Batoumi, Géorgie
depuis
$53,000
BTC
0.6304244
ETH
33.0432407
USDT
52 400.2788090
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
13
Laisser une demande
ID: 32915
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 0014523
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 22/11/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Géorgie
  • État
    Adjarie
  • Ville
    Batoumi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Hotel rooms at Grand Life Batumi
Guaranteed 8% income for the first 5 years!
The complex is part of the international BWH Hotels (Best Western) chain, managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.

Prices for a quarter room start at USD 53,100.
Purchase of a half or quarter room is also available – please contact our managers for pricing and terms.

Investors:

  • Passive income in dollars up to 13% per annum
  • Price growth from 30% per annum
  • Guaranteed 8% income under contract
  • Management by an international company
  • Free vacations worldwide with RCI and ITC

Payment plan:

  • Down payment - 30%
  • Interest-free installments for 42 months

Completion date: Q4 2027

Grand Life Batumi is a unique complex with hotel rooms and apartments in the center of Batumi.

The complex consists of two 8-story buildings, providing everything for a comfortable stay. Hotel rooms and apartments with a variety of layouts are available: from studios to two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 30 sq m to 116 sq m. Apartments are delivered turnkey.

Rooms:

Standard
Rooms starting at 30 sq m with a double bed or two single beds.
Various views are available, including sea and mountain views.

De Luxe
Rooms starting at 62 sq m with a separate bedroom and a kitchen-living room.
Each room offers sea and mountain views.

Suite

Rooms starting at 113 sq m with two separate bedrooms and a kitchen-living room.
Spacious balcony. Each room offers panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

In the rooms:

  • Wardrobe
  • Bed
  • Desk
  • Study chair
  • Bedside tables
  • Chest of drawers
  • Side table
  • Living room sofa (De Luxe and Suite layouts)
  • Patio furniture
  • Mirrors
  • Telephones
  • TV
  • Electronic safe
  • Iron and ironing board
  • Hairdryer
  • Electric juicer
  • Toaster
  • Kettle
  • Coffee machine
  • Stovetop
  • Refrigerator
  • Oven
  • Microwave
  • Crockery, cutlery
  • Bed linens, bathrobes, slippers

Complex amenities:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Reception
  • Fitness
  • SPA center
  • Restaurant and cafe
  • Children's playground
  • Landscaped courtyard
  • Underground parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

Location:

  • Batumi, 1st Lane Angisa, 47.
  • Distance to the sea: 1 km.
  • Distance to the center of Batumi: 3.7 km.
  • Distance to the airport: 3 km.

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Batoumi, Géorgie
Éducation
Soins de santé

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Immeuble Bakuriani 4Rest
Bakuriani, Géorgie
depuis
$22,000
Quartier résidentiel European Village Elite
Batoumi, Géorgie
depuis
$350,000
Appart-hôtel Piramida
Batoumi, Géorgie
depuis
$42,000
Immeuble Surmanidze project
Batoumi, Géorgie
depuis
$35,000
Complexe résidentiel Deka Lisi
Tbilissi, Géorgie
depuis
$1,150
Vous regardez
Apart hôtel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex
Batoumi, Géorgie
depuis
$53,000
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel AQUAMARINE RESIDENCE
Quartier résidentiel AQUAMARINE RESIDENCE
Quartier résidentiel AQUAMARINE RESIDENCE
Quartier résidentiel AQUAMARINE RESIDENCE
Quartier résidentiel AQUAMARINE RESIDENCE
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel AQUAMARINE RESIDENCE
Quartier résidentiel AQUAMARINE RESIDENCE
Batoumi, Géorgie
depuis
$74,865
L'année de construction 2021
Nombre d'étages 18
Surface 16–114 m²
3 objets immobiliers 3
About PROJECT The new multifunctional residential complex in Batumi is located 100 meters from the seafront, on New Boulevard. Apartments: from 29.4 sq / m Interestless internal loan: 18 months The cost of a square meter: from 500 USD Offer: May 2021 EXPLOSIVE PROJECT …
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 1 chambre
71.0
74,865
Apartment 2 chambres
86.0 – 114.0
103,320 – 137,280
Propriété commerciale
16.0
7,000
Développeur
Citron Group
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Townhouse Alazani Valley
Complexe résidentiel Townhouse Alazani Valley
Complexe résidentiel Townhouse Alazani Valley
Complexe résidentiel Townhouse Alazani Valley
Complexe résidentiel Townhouse Alazani Valley
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Townhouse Alazani Valley
Complexe résidentiel Townhouse Alazani Valley
Kisiskhevi, Géorgie
depuis
$330,000
Nombre d'étages 3
Surface 286 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
A premium-class gated residential complex that combines comfort, sustainability, and a profitable investment opportunity. The project features three-story townhouses with mountain views, private gardens (300 m²), swimming pools, parking, and spacious basements that can be transformed into wi…
Agence
Geo Estate
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Porta Tower Batumi
Complexe résidentiel Porta Tower Batumi
Complexe résidentiel Porta Tower Batumi
Complexe résidentiel Porta Tower Batumi
Complexe résidentiel Porta Tower Batumi
Batoumi, Géorgie
depuis
$280,000
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 43
Surface 80–125 m²
6 objets immobiliers 6
Porta Tower is a 43rd-storey premium residential complex located in the heart of old Batumi. The infrastructure of the complex includes a swimming pool, fitness center, casino, and restaurants. The complex is equipped with two-level underground parking, VRV central air conditioning system, a…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 2 chambres
80.0 – 87.0
280,000 – 310,000
Apartment 3 chambres
125.0
460,000 – 546,000
Agence
Geo Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Investissements dans l’immobilier commercial à Batoumi : comment créer un éco-projet innovant à haute rentabilité
14.07.2025
Investissements dans l’immobilier commercial à Batoumi : comment créer un éco-projet innovant à haute rentabilité
Le marché immobilier en Géorgie en 2025 : analyse de la croissance, investissements et rentabilité – entretien exclusif
16.04.2025
Le marché immobilier en Géorgie en 2025 : analyse de la croissance, investissements et rentabilité – entretien exclusif
Comment créer le projet immobilier de vos rêves avec un rendement de 20 % par an (ROI)
26.03.2025
Comment créer le projet immobilier de vos rêves avec un rendement de 20 % par an (ROI)
Afficher toutes les publications