Apart hôtel Equity investment in the Grand Life Batumi hotel complex

Hotel rooms at Grand Life Batumi

Guaranteed 8% income for the first 5 years!

The complex is part of the international BWH Hotels (Best Western) chain, managed by Aimbridge Hospitality.

Prices for a quarter room start at USD 53,100.

Purchase of a half or quarter room is also available – please contact our managers for pricing and terms.

Investors:

Passive income in dollars up to 13% per annum

Price growth from 30% per annum

Guaranteed 8% income under contract

Management by an international company

Free vacations worldwide with RCI and ITC

Payment plan:

Down payment - 30%

Interest-free installments for 42 months

Completion date: Q4 2027

Grand Life Batumi is a unique complex with hotel rooms and apartments in the center of Batumi.

The complex consists of two 8-story buildings, providing everything for a comfortable stay. Hotel rooms and apartments with a variety of layouts are available: from studios to two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 30 sq m to 116 sq m. Apartments are delivered turnkey.

Rooms:

Standard

Rooms starting at 30 sq m with a double bed or two single beds.

Various views are available, including sea and mountain views.

De Luxe

Rooms starting at 62 sq m with a separate bedroom and a kitchen-living room.

Each room offers sea and mountain views.

Suite

Rooms starting at 113 sq m with two separate bedrooms and a kitchen-living room.

Spacious balcony. Each room offers panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

In the rooms:

Wardrobe

Bed

Desk

Study chair

Bedside tables

Chest of drawers

Side table

Living room sofa (De Luxe and Suite layouts)

Patio furniture

Mirrors

Telephones

TV

Electronic safe

Iron and ironing board

Hairdryer

Electric juicer

Toaster

Kettle

Coffee machine

Stovetop

Refrigerator

Oven

Microwave

Crockery, cutlery

Bed linens, bathrobes, slippers

Complex amenities:

Outdoor pool

Reception

Fitness

SPA center

Restaurant and cafe

Children's playground

Landscaped courtyard

Underground parking

24/7 security and video surveillance

Location:

Batumi, 1st Lane Angisa, 47.

Distance to the sea: 1 km.

Distance to the center of Batumi: 3.7 km.

Distance to the airport: 3 km.

