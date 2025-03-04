Complexe touristique 5* SANATORIUM-RESORT COMPLEX with a magnetic beach and a 10-year installment plan

  1. Realting.com
Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Géorgie
  • État
    Gourie
  • Région
    Municipalité d'Ozourguéti
  • Village
    Shekvetili

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Brique monolithique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    5

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

View apartments in a 5* complex with a 10-year installment plan!

We bring to your attention a unique resort project located 50 meters from the beach with magnetic healing sand. The project is located on an area of 40 hectares with a 1200-meter coastal sandy strip, an honest first line.

The project is ideal for investment, because it is located in a unique location. The Paragraph Hotel is located nearby, which has been operating under a similar concept for many years and where the cost for one night out of season on October 17 is from 150 euros for a standard room and 500 euros for a luxury room (screenshots from attached).

The complex will be put into operation gradually, starting in 2027. Investing in an already developed location is a guarantee of quick payback and high passive income.

Unique installment terms from the developer for 10 years!

The complex offers various apartments from studios of 30 sq. m to penthouses of 300 sq. m.

The resort is located in Shekvetili, 15 km to the center of Kobuleti, 50 km to the center of Batumi, 50 minutes to the airport.

Resort infrastructure:

  • Private and protected 1200-meter coastal sand strip
  • 1200 meters bike and hiking trail surrounded by pine trees
  • Sports grounds and gyms
  • Casino
  • Children's pool and entertainment space
  • 80-meter swimming pool overlooking the Black Sea
  • SPA and wellness center
  • Amphitheater
  • Conference room
  • Outdoor and indoor swimming pools in different blocks of the complex
  • Authentic and European cuisine restaurants with an area of more than 1000 square meters
  • Aqua park
  • Shopping centre

The projected cost increase after the completion of the project will be from 40 to 60%.

Contact our representatives in Georgia, Renata or Margarita, today for detailed information about the project.

There are more than 1000 selected projects in our database, if you did not find what you were looking for, write to us, we guarantee a quick response and high-quality turnkey service from project search to transaction processing with verification of seller's documents.

Sincerely, the Satellite Estate team

Localisation sur la carte

Shekvetili, Géorgie
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

