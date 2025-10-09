  1. Realting.com
Centre d'affaires FOR RENT SPACE AT TWIN TOWERS

Tirana, Albanie
depuis
$27,928
depuis
$37/m²
ID: 32616
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 09/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Albanie
  • État
    Albanie Centrale
  • Région
    Préfecture de Tirana
  • Ville
    Tirana

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    20

À propos du complexe

760 SQM PREMISES FOR RENT AT "TWIN
TOWERS", BOULEVARD "DESHMORET E KOMBIT",
The premises are located in one of the most elite areas of Tirana, at the "Twin Towers" building on the main boulevard. There is access from this boulevard through the main entrance of Twin Towers.
The premises are on the first floor, above the ground floor, facing the street and a glass facade extending over the surface that allows maximum advertising, great importance of business in the heart of our metropolis and high visibility. This very wide glass facade provides fantastic views of the Pyramid, the Prime Minister's Office, the Parliament and the entire extension of the most important boulevard of Albania.

Localisation sur la carte

Tirana, Albanie
Éducation
Soins de santé

Agence
DES Real Estate
