  3. Q Investements International Ltd

Q Investements International Ltd

Royaume-Uni, Londres
;
Type de compagnie
Agence immobilière
Année de création de l'entreprise
2020
Sur la plateforme
3 mois
Langues
English
Site web
qinvestments.london/
À propos de l'agence

Q Investments International Ltd is a state-of-the-art real estate agency headquartered in the City of Westminster, London. With over 20 years of industry experience, we specialize in luxury property sales, buy-to-let investments, asset acquisition, and property management across the UK and internationally.

Our curated portfolio features high-end apartments, new-build townhouses, riverfront penthouses, and residential real estate in London’s most sought-after locations including Mayfair, Kensington, Knightsbridge, Marylebone, White City, Westminster, Battersea and Nine Elms. We also offer exclusive access to emerging developments such as Trent Park, Hendon Waterside, and Royal Arsenal Riverside.

We pride ourselves on delivering VIP-level service, leveraging advanced proptech solutions, and maintaining a reputation for irresistible integrity. Whether you're a global investor or a local buyer, our team is committed to maximizing your return on investment through strategic property sourcing, development advisory, and portfolio optimization.

Temps de travail
Actuellement dans l'entreprise: 21:36
(UTC+1:00, Europe/London)
Lundi
09:00 - 18:00
Mardi
09:00 - 18:00
Mercredi
09:00 - 18:00
Jeudi
09:00 - 18:00
Vendredi
09:00 - 18:00
Samedi
Jour de congé
Dimanche
Jour de congé
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
