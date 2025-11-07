  1. Realting.com
  2. Agences
  3. Mehal Group

Mehal Group

Turquie, Esenyurt
;
Laisser une demande
Type de compagnie
Type de compagnie
Agence immobilière
Année de création de l'entreprise
Année de création de l'entreprise
2003
Sur la plateforme
Sur la plateforme
2 années 8 mois
Langues
Langues
English, Русский, Türkçe
À propos de l'agence

With almost 20 years of experience, we continue to serve our esteemed customers,

We support and serve you when buying an apartment, applying for a residence permit, applying for citizenship or opening a bank account.

Together with you, we choose the best of the apartments for you,
We help you apply for a residence permit.
We help you with citizenship procedures,

We are actively working in the areas of Istanbul, Esenyurt and Beilikyuzu, and partially help you find apartments in Buyukchekmedzhe, Bakhchehir and Avjylar, and even in other parts of Istanbul.

Prestations de service
  • Les appartements les moins chers dans Istanbul
  • Les appartements les plus élégants à Istanbul
  • Appartements de qualité supérieure à Istanbul
  • Appartements adaptés à la résidence
  • Appartements adaptés à la citoyenneté. .

Temps de travail
Ouvrez maintenant
Actuellement dans l'entreprise: 14:44
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Lundi
09:00 - 18:00
Mardi
09:00 - 18:00
Mercredi
09:00 - 18:00
Jeudi
09:00 - 18:00
Vendredi
09:00 - 18:00
Samedi
09:00 - 18:00
Dimanche
09:00 - 18:00
je recommande
Résidentiel (1) Nouveaux bâtiments (1)
Nouveaux bâtiments
Voir tout 17 nouveaux bâtiments
Complexe résidentiel
Complexe résidentiel
Complexe résidentiel
Complexe résidentiel
Complexe résidentiel
Complexe résidentiel
Esenyurt, Turquie
depuis
$145,000
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 10
Surface 125 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
Nombre d'unités : 223 (217 appartements et 6 unités commerciales) Hauteur du bâtiment : • Composé de 4 blocs au total : blocs A, B, C, D • Bloc A-B : 15 étages (3 sous-sols + rez-de-chaussée + 11 étages normaux) • Bloc C-D : 13 étages (1 sous-sol + rez-de-chaussée + 11 étages normaux) T…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 2 chambres
125.0
145,000
Agence
Mehal Group
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Complexe résidentiel 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Complexe résidentiel 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Complexe résidentiel 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Complexe résidentiel 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Complexe résidentiel 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Beylikduzu, Turquie
depuis
$250,000
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 5
Surface 140–240 m²
4 objets immobiliers 4
Le projet est situé dans l'un des environnements de vie agréables, paisibles et calmes de Beylikdüzü. Des unités bien conçues avec une vue imprenable sur la mer et de magnifiques espaces verts intégrés à la nature. Les matériaux de construction les plus récents et de la plus haute qualité …
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 2 chambres
140.0
250,000
Apartment 3 chambres
195.0 – 240.0
385,000 – 500,000
Apartment 4 chambres
210.0
425,000
Agence
Mehal Group
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Complexe résidentiel MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Complexe résidentiel MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Complexe résidentiel MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Complexe résidentiel MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Complexe résidentiel MEHAL GROUP - VELIKOLEPNYY PROEKT V STAMBULE
Beylikduzu, Turquie
depuis
$330,000
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 15
Surface 180 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
Le projet est situé sur un territoire de 31 000 m2 dont 70 % sont des espaces paysagers et verts. Vivre une vie de famille paisible au centre avec des vues paysagères uniques et votre propre infrastructure n'est plus un rêve pour vous.Vue sur la ville, vue sur la mer et vue sur le paysage. U…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 2 chambres
180.0
330,000
Agence
Mehal Group
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel in Avcılar İstanbul
Complexe résidentiel in Avcılar İstanbul
Complexe résidentiel in Avcılar İstanbul
Complexe résidentiel in Avcılar İstanbul
Complexe résidentiel in Avcılar İstanbul
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel in Avcılar İstanbul
Complexe résidentiel in Avcılar İstanbul
Avcilar, Turquie
depuis
$406,260
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 14
Surface 145–230 m²
2 objets immobiliers 2
Superficie du terrain : 15 000 m2 Espace vert : 11 000 m2 Statut du projet : prêt à être livré 🗝 🔸 Date de livraison : 10/2023 🔹 2 blocs, 13 et 14 étages 🔸 145 appartements 🔹 Type d'appartements (3+1 / 4+1) 🔸 16 commerces 🔅Équipements sociaux : Sauna / Bain turc / Salle de sport / …
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 3 chambres
145.0
337,150
Apartment 4 chambres
230.0
441,618
Agence
Mehal Group
Laisser une demande
Résidence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Résidence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Résidence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Résidence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Résidence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Résidence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Résidence PROJECT ATAŞEHİR 2+1 3+1 4+1
Atasehir, Turquie
depuis
$450,000
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 25
Surface 125–220 m²
3 objets immobiliers 3
Superficie du projet : 42 000 m2 Nombre d'unités : 146 (141 appartements et 5 unités commerciales) Hauteur du bâtiment : BLOC A 22 ÉTAGES BLOC B 32 Types d'appartements : 2+1- 3+1 – 4+1 Paysage : Îles, mer, ville, forêt, Çamlıca Spécifications du projet : • Piscines décoratives • Zon…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 2 chambres
125.0
450,000
Apartment 3 chambres
190.0
699,000
Apartment 4 chambres
220.0
1,15M
Agence
Mehal Group
Laisser une demande
1 2 3
Nos agents en Turquie
Yusuf Ali
Yusuf Ali
45 propriétés
Agences à proximité
ALAIYE HOME CONSTRUCTION
Turquie, Alanya
Propriété résidentielle 3
Alaiye Home &Yılmaz Turhan Insaat Company a été fondée en 1987 et est devenue l'une des meilleures et des plus fiables entreprises de construction à Alanya Riviera. Depuis 20 ans, la Société se spécialise dans la construction et la commercialisation d'immeubles et de complexes d'appartements…
Laisser une demande
Comfort homes
Turquie, Alanya
Année de création de l'entreprise 2009
Propriété résidentielle 10 Propriété commerciale 1 Terres 1
The Multifunctional Company Comfort Homes Ins Eml Ltd was officially established in the Republic of Turkey, but has got many partners and brunches all over the world. Our team- young and ambitious people- is far from standard ways of working.With us you can not only buy, sell, rent or lend …
Laisser une demande
Bulut Ada Real Estate
Turquie, Kusadasi
Année de création de l'entreprise 2019
Propriété résidentielle 1
Our company, which started its operations in February 2020, serves with its quality, reliable and professional team in line with your needs, taking into account the shortcomings and demands in this sector. Our priority is to provide the right service by understanding what our esteemed fri…
Laisser une demande
Sun World Real Estate
Turquie, Yaylali
Année de création de l'entreprise 2020
Nouveaux bâtiments 4 Propriété résidentielle 2
En tant que Sun World Realestate, nous nous concentrons sur les actifs immobiliers avec notre riche expérience dans ce secteur, relayant des compétences de haute qualité et orientées vers l'homme pour répondre aux besoins de nos chers clients.Nous vous proposerons des stratégies spéciales de…
Laisser une demande
ALL IN ONE Invest
Turquie, Région de Marmara
Propriété résidentielle 15
We operate a retention- and referral-based business, which means that most of the clients are repeat buyers and sellers or people referred by friends and family members. We also have valuable recommendations for real estate attorneys, stagers, contractors and other vendors who can help yo…
Laisser une demande
Dos Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller