À propos de l'agence

LOCO REAL ESTATE

We have more than 10 years of experience in the real estate market. During this time, we professionally support customers in the process of renting or selling houses, apartments and apartments. For many years we have set standards in the real estate market in Warsaw, and now we are introducing the best solutions also in Krakow and Portugal.

We offer real estate only of a higher class ( premium ), houses or apartments of a unique, high standard. We work on the basis of corporate standards, for customers from around the world, taking into account their requirements, which emphasizes the international nature of our work.

Customers who work with us point out three main reasons why we should entrust the preparation of the transaction: