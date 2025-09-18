  1. Realting.com
LOCO REAL ESTATE

Pologne, Varsovie
;
Type de compagnie
Agence immobilière
Année de création de l'entreprise
2010
Sur la plateforme
3 années 7 mois
Langues
English, Русский, Polski
Site web
loco-estate.com
Nous sommes sur les réseaux sociaux
LOCO REAL ESTATE

We have more than 10 years of experience in the real estate market. During this time, we professionally support customers in the process of renting or selling houses, apartments and apartments.  For many years we have set standards in the real estate market in Warsaw, and now we are introducing the best solutions also in Krakow and Portugal.

We offer real estate only of a higher class ( premium ), houses or apartments of a unique, high standard. We work on the basis of corporate standards, for customers from around the world, taking into account their requirements, which emphasizes the international nature of our work.

Customers who work with us point out three main reasons why we should entrust the preparation of the transaction:

  • International character
  • Efficiency
  • Safety
Temps de travail
Fermé maintenant
Actuellement dans l'entreprise: 22:36
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Warsaw)
Lundi
09:00 - 17:00
Mardi
09:00 - 17:00
Mercredi
09:00 - 17:00
Jeudi
09:00 - 17:00
Vendredi
09:00 - 17:00
Samedi
Jour de congé
Dimanche
Jour de congé
Mes partenaires
1 développeur
Nouveaux bâtiments
Voir tout 18 nouveaux bâtiments
Club-house Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Varsovie, Pologne
depuis
$134,459
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 15
Wola est un quartier moderne et autonome de Varsovie, plein de vie et d'attractions. L'investissement proposé se distingue par sa conception architecturale originale en forme de bloc en cascade. La partie supérieure du bâtiment, la tour caractéristique, qui est un symbole de modernité, de d…
Immeuble Dom s 2-h etazhnymi kvartirami garazh i ogorod
Piastów, Pologne
depuis
$206,497
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 3
Maison avec 20 appartements de 2 étages et 20 appartements de un étageAppartements de deux étages de 112 m2-123 m2 + jardin de 45 m2 à 250 m220 appartements de taille allant de 77 m2 à 87 m2 avec balcon et terrasse sur le toitDate d'achèvement prévue : 2025-12-31Quartier calme avec des immeu…
Complexe résidentiel Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Varsovie, Pologne
depuis
$102,108
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 3
Date d'achèvement : mai 2024Prix: 402,868 zł - 780,570 złDESCRIPTION DE L'INVESTISSEMENT : Maisons de 3 étages, constructions utilisant une technologie modulaire en bois, écologique et conviviale pour les résidents Appartements modernes de 1-, 2-, 3-, 4 pièces allant de 25 à environ. 68 m2 F…
Complexe résidentiel NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Varsovie, Pologne
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 6
Date d'échéance : 3Q 2026 Prix: 680 900 zł - 1 100 000 złSUR L'INVESTISSEMENT85 appartements seront construits à Wlochy. L'avantage est tout d'abord l'emplacement. Il sera construit près de l'artère principale de Varsovie - Jérusalem Alley, d'où vous pouvez marcher jusqu'à la gare et à seule…
Club-house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Varsovie, Pologne
depuis
$165,451
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 6
Nous vous invitons à acheter des appartements auprès du promoteur avec le soutien de l'agence – Sans taxe PCC ! Pas de commission des agences.Date d'échéance du 4e trimestre 2026.   Prix : 653 000 zł - 2 579 000 złMaison minimaliste avec 86 appartements de différentes tailles – de 26 à 139 m…
Nos agents en Pologne
Wiera Czekaj
Wiera Czekaj
11 propriétés
